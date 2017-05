All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Big East Tournament, Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, Providence College, Providence, RI

Semifinals

Denver vs. Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Providence — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Semifinals

Maryland vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Johns Hopkins — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Iowa at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship

Semifinals, St. John Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Long Beach State vs. BYU — NCAA.com, 6 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Hawai’i — NCAA.com, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Eagle Point Golf Club, Wilmington, NC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Horse Racing

My Kentucky Home: Tom Hammond — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Access — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network/MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Fox Sports Arizona/MASN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/WGN, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis– Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 3: Boston at Washington — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 2: Utah at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Wizards, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Warriors, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 4: Ottawa at New York Rangers — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Films: Nixon’s National Champs– ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

BMW Open, MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

ATP Tour

Istanbul Open, Koza World of Sports, Istanbul, Turkey

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Europa League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Municipal de Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United — FS1, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.