All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 11

Port Adelaide Power vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Regionals

Stanford Regional, Klein Fields at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Cal State-Fullerton vs. BYU — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Bracket 1

Florida vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, noon

UCLA vs. LSU — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Bracket 2

Oregon vs. Washington — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Round of 16, Incheon Stadium, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Mexico vs. Senegal — FS1/Telemundo, 3:20 a.m.

United States vs. New Zealand — FS1, 6:50 a.m./NBC Universo, 6:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

France vs. Italy — FS2, 6:50 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Masters, Barseback Golf & Country Club (Masters Course), Malmö, Sweden

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Cleveland — MLB Network/STO, noon

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Cololrado at Seattle — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Northwest, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 1, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter on the Road live from Oakland, CA — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 1 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Live at the FInals, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 31 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group A, Stade d’Honneur, Salon-de-Provence, France

Angola vs. Japan — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

England vs. Cuba — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 12:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Spelling

90th Annual National Spelling Bee, National Harbor Resort, Washington, D.C.

Finals, Opening Portion — ESPN2/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Finals, Closing Portion — ESPN/ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: SEC Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Kid Danny — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)