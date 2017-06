All Times Eastern

Arm Wrestling

Arm Wrestling Championship, Lagos Swan Indoor Hall, National Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria

Day 2 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Baseball

CanAm League

Cuba at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

CFL

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders– TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup

Semifinal, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Germany vs. Mexico — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS2, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS2, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Postgame — FS2, 4 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

La Copa Revuelta — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

European Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA

1st Round — FS1, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southwest/STO, noon

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — ESPN/Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — WPIX/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/MASN, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

New York City FC vs. Minnesota –YES/WFTC, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Firecracker 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Throwback: 2004 Daytona 500 — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR The Decades: The 1970’s — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Ride To Victory: Stories of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Mr. Russell’s House — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now: Best of 2016-17 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Game: 2006 ….. Remembered — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Pittsburgh Drug Trials — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SC Featured — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Day 3 — Universal HD, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Aegon International Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, noon

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2, 8 p.m

Entertainment

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Inside the Tape Special No. 3 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Bug — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: Confronting the Past — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Get Stuffed — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Tiny Home and Garden — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Post-Purchase Problems — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars: TV Sitcoms vs. TV Kids (series premiere) — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.

The First 48: In the Line of Fire: Over the Edge — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: The Big Freeze — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Not Ready to Make Noise — CMT, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Puzzle in Pieces — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: One Month Anniversary — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Me, Myself & Irene — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Fire in the Hull, The Gipper’s Bombshell and Electric Tricycle — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

How It’s Made: American Made: Nostalgia Edition — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

King of the Road: All in a Day’s Twerk — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Gettin’ Spicy — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Ghosts of Bobby’s Past — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Room for Kids in Sacramento — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Spirits in the Forest — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo (season premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Day of the Wolverine — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Sin City Justice: Making a Statement — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Mist: Withdrawal — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: El Beso de Judas — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Cold Case Files: A Killer Slips Away (season finale) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Alone: Margin of Error — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Marvel’s of Japan — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: New Life in Auckland — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Portal to the Underworld — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Party Legends: Beating Arsenio in the Chest Repeatedly — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: You Can’t Hide Anything Anymore — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

Jaws — Starz Encore, 10:59 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

Vintage Flip: Midcentury Ranch — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: White Jesus — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, June 29, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The President Show — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Gary Coleman’s Will — Reelz Channel, midnight

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)