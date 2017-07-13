All Times Eastern

Baseball

Cape Cod League

Bourne Braves at Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.

CanAm League

Quebec Capitales at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: 2017 SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2017 College Football Media Days: ACC — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group C, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

El Salvador vs. Curaçao — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Mexico vs. Jamaica — Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m./FS1/Univision, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 12: Pau to Peyragudes — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Fox Sports Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour: New York — FS2, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Report Card — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Schedule TBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog (premiere) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles Semifinals: Garbine Muguruza vs. Magdalena Rybarikova and Venus Williams vs. Johanna Konta — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime: Ladies Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Scene of the Crime: Blood Alley (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Out of Hibernation — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up — HBO, 8 p.m.

Lost Horizon — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: Support — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Carnival Italiano — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Intriguing Flip — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars: White House vs. Lawyers — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady (series premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Dispute; Heart to Heart — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Eel Fishing in the Yukon — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: The Night Before (Life Goes On) — CMT, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Hell Storm — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Intimacy, Part 2 — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Mysteries of the Museum: The Kennedy Wedding Disaster, the Weeping Icon and the Red Herring — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

How It’s Made: American Made: Top Five Snacks — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

King of the Road: Why’s America So Big? — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

How It’s Made: Thai Barbecues, Diving Masks & Fins, and Bassoons — Science Channel, 9:33 p.m.

Chernobyl Diaries — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.

Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Off the Eaten Path — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Record Breaking — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Atlanta Sisters Debate Condos vs. Houses — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Subterranean Secrets — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: No Sunshine, No Dinnertime — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Sin City Justice: Betrayed (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Unfamiliar Territory — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Mist: Pequod — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: El Camino de la Muerte — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Akil the Fugitive Hunter: Split; Decision (series premiere) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Future Transit — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters: Being British in London, England — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Party Legends: That’s Plant Food — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Akil the Fugitive Hunter: Wildcard — A&E, 10:32 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: The Truth Comes Out (season finale) — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ilan Omar — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Vintage Flip: Americana Craftsman — HGTV, 11 p.m..

Funny How?: The Art of the Bomb — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The President Show: Matt Taibbi — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kevin Durand; Ginger Gonzaga; Iman Shumpert — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

Running Scared — Starz Encore, 12:19 a.m. (Friday)

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)