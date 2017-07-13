All Times Eastern
Baseball
Cape Cod League
Bourne Braves at Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.
CanAm League
Quebec Capitales at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.
College Football
SEC Now: 2017 SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
2017 College Football Media Days: ACC — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group C, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
El Salvador vs. Curaçao — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.
Mexico vs. Jamaica — Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m./FS1/Univision, 10 p.m.
Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 12: Pau to Peyragudes — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ
1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour
John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL
1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Web.com Tour
Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Fox Sports Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour: New York — FS2, 7 p.m.
MLB
MLB Tonight: Report Card — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League
Schedule TBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog (premiere) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Ladies’ Singles Semifinals: Garbine Muguruza vs. Magdalena Rybarikova and Venus Williams vs. Johanna Konta — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon Primetime: Ladies Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Entertainment
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) — The CW, 8 p.m.
The First 48: Scene of the Crime: Blood Alley (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Out of Hibernation — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Shoot ‘Em Up — HBO, 8 p.m.
Lost Horizon — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: Support — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.
Carnival Eats: Carnival Italiano — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop: Intriguing Flip — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars: White House vs. Lawyers — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.
The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.
Hooten & the Lady (series premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m.
The First 48: Deadly Dispute; Heart to Heart — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Eel Fishing in the Yukon — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: The Night Before (Life Goes On) — CMT, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Hell Storm — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Intimacy, Part 2 — Lifetime, 9 p.m.
Mysteries of the Museum: The Kennedy Wedding Disaster, the Weeping Icon and the Red Herring — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
How It’s Made: American Made: Top Five Snacks — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
King of the Road: Why’s America So Big? — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.
How It’s Made: Thai Barbecues, Diving Masks & Fins, and Bassoons — Science Channel, 9:33 p.m.
Chernobyl Diaries — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.
Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Off the Eaten Path — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Record Breaking — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Atlanta Sisters Debate Condos vs. Houses — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Subterranean Secrets — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: No Sunshine, No Dinnertime — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Sin City Justice: Betrayed (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Unfamiliar Territory — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
The Mist: Pequod — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: El Camino de la Muerte — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Akil the Fugitive Hunter: Split; Decision (series premiere) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.
Impossible Engineering: Future Transit — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
House Hunters: Being British in London, England — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Party Legends: That’s Plant Food — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Akil the Fugitive Hunter: Wildcard — A&E, 10:32 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Second Chances: The Truth Comes Out (season finale) — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ilan Omar — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Vintage Flip: Americana Craftsman — HGTV, 11 p.m..
Funny How?: The Art of the Bomb — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
The President Show: Matt Taibbi — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kevin Durand; Ginger Gonzaga; Iman Shumpert — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)
Running Scared — Starz Encore, 12:19 a.m. (Friday)
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)