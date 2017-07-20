All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 18
Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round of 16, Steinberg Wellness Center, LIU Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Team Foe vs. FCM Untouchables — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Boeheim’s Army vs. Team Fancy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Quarterfinals, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Jamaica vs. Canada — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m.
Mexico vs. Honduras — Univision/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m./FS1, 10:30 p.,m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 18: Briançon to Izoard — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Red Hook Criterium — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Diving
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Men’s 3m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Junior Amateur, Flint Hills National Golf Club, Andover, KS
Round of 16 — FS1, 3:30 p.,m.
PGA Tour
Barbasol Championship, RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course), Opelika, AL
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
MLB
American League
Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/ NESN, 1:30 p.m./MLB Network, 3 p.m. (joined in progress)
Texas at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.
Deetroit at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network/YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona, 12:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
2016 Chargers — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
2016 Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.
2016 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
2016 Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
Eternal RedZone: Marshawn Lynch — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
Highway 63: The Legacy Gene Upshaw — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Manchester United vs. Manchester City — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines Special: O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing — HLN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
This is Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: George Best: All By Himself (premiere) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary
Open Water: 5km Team Relay Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m.
Open Water: Men’s and Women’s 25km Finals — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varsosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary
Duet Free Final — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour
Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
WTA Tour
Bucharest Open, BNR Arenas, Bucharest, Romania
2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.
ATP Tour
Croatia Open Umag, Stadion Gorana Ivaniševića, Umag, Croatia
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)
World Team Tennis
San Diego Aviators at Washington Kastles — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Women’s
Australia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.
New Zealand vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
Netherlands vs. Hungary — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
WNBA
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana Fever at San Antonio Spurs — Twitter, 8 p.m.
Entertainment
How It’s Made: American Made: Heroes Edition — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.
The First 48: Innocence Lost: Broken Home — A&E, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: The Big Moose Haul — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
The Road Warrior — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
How It’s Made: Wood Utensils; Refrigeration Units — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.
Carnival Eats: Supersized — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury: Tiny House, Big Kitchen — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Atlanta: Big Money in Buckhead (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m
The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.
The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.
Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.
The First 48: In the Line of Fire; Over the Edge — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Darkness Falls — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: You Can’t Lose Me — CMT, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Stick to the Plan — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Second Honeymoon — Lifetime, 9 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Into the Unknown — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Flatwoods Monster, Vanishing Bus and Hacking Death’s Calculator — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Impossible Engineering: Monsters of the Deep — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
King of the Road: The Return of the Butt Chug — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.
Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Cheesy Breezy — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Sugar and Spice, but Not so Nice — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: The Thoughest Oklahoma Clients — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Swole-Mates (series premiere) — Pop, 10 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Demonic Demonion — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Inside Area 52 — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Trappers Code — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Bad Blood: Bloody Secrets (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Howl of the Wild — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
The Mist: The Waiting Room — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: El Previo de la Fe — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Akil the Fugitive Hunter: The Fall Guy — A&E, 10:01 p.m.
Alone: Thicker Than Water — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
House Hunters International: Adventures in Tanzania (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Party Legends: No Shortage of Boobs at This Party — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Akil The Fugitive Hunter: Bad Medicine — A&E, 10:32 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Issa Rae — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desert Flippers: Uneasy Street (season premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Comedy Knockout: Covered in Crabs — truTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, July 20, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Syfy Live From Comic-Con — Syfy, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
The President Show: Joy Behar — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russia Week — CBS, 11:35 p.m
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kate Micucci; Justin Martindale; Matt Braunger — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)