All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 18

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16, Steinberg Wellness Center, LIU Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Team Foe vs. FCM Untouchables — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Team Fancy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Quarterfinals, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Jamaica vs. Canada — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras — Univision/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m./FS1, 10:30 p.,m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 18: Briançon to Izoard — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Red Hook Criterium — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Diving

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 3m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Flint Hills National Golf Club, Andover, KS

Round of 16 — FS1, 3:30 p.,m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course), Opelika, AL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

American League

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/ NESN, 1:30 p.m./MLB Network, 3 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Deetroit at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network/YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

2016 Chargers — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2016 Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2016 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Eternal RedZone: Marshawn Lynch — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Highway 63: The Legacy Gene Upshaw — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines Special: O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing — HLN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

This is Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: George Best: All By Himself (premiere) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary

Open Water: 5km Team Relay Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m.

Open Water: Men’s and Women’s 25km Finals — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varsosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Duet Free Final — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WTA Tour

Bucharest Open, BNR Arenas, Bucharest, Romania

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour

Croatia Open Umag, Stadion Gorana Ivaniševića, Umag, Croatia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

World Team Tennis

San Diego Aviators at Washington Kastles — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s

Australia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

New Zealand vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Netherlands vs. Hungary — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana Fever at San Antonio Spurs — Twitter, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

How It’s Made: American Made: Heroes Edition — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Innocence Lost: Broken Home — A&E, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: The Big Moose Haul — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Road Warrior — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

How It’s Made: Wood Utensils; Refrigeration Units — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Supersized — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Tiny House, Big Kitchen — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Atlanta: Big Money in Buckhead (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m

The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: In the Line of Fire; Over the Edge — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Darkness Falls — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: You Can’t Lose Me — CMT, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Stick to the Plan — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Second Honeymoon — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Into the Unknown — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Flatwoods Monster, Vanishing Bus and Hacking Death’s Calculator — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Monsters of the Deep — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

King of the Road: The Return of the Butt Chug — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Cheesy Breezy — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Sugar and Spice, but Not so Nice — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: The Thoughest Oklahoma Clients — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Swole-Mates (series premiere) — Pop, 10 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Demonic Demonion — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Inside Area 52 — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Trappers Code — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Bad Blood: Bloody Secrets (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Howl of the Wild — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Mist: The Waiting Room — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: El Previo de la Fe — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Akil the Fugitive Hunter: The Fall Guy — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Alone: Thicker Than Water — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

House Hunters International: Adventures in Tanzania (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Party Legends: No Shortage of Boobs at This Party — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Akil The Fugitive Hunter: Bad Medicine — A&E, 10:32 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Issa Rae — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desert Flippers: Uneasy Street (season premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Covered in Crabs — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, July 20, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Syfy Live From Comic-Con — Syfy, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The President Show: Joy Behar — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russia Week — CBS, 11:35 p.m

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kate Micucci; Justin Martindale; Matt Braunger — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)