All Times Eastern

College Football Viewing Picks

College Soccer

Women’s

Penn State vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Loyola Marymount at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Plaza Amador vs. CD Olímpia — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Ciclismo Cup 2017

Coppa Bernocchi — Eleven Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

1st Round — Golf Channel, midnight (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — SNY/WLS, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 Special: Charlotte, Pocono, Michigan — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & A Guest Host — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Gillette World Sports — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Japan’s Women’s Open, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage: Matchday 1

Group C, Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. SC Braga — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadio Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Atalanta vs. Everton — FS2, 1 p.m.

Group H, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. FC Köln — FS1, 3 p.m.

Group J, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Athletic Bilbao — FS2, 3 p.m.

Group I, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique Marseille vs. Konyaspor — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

Group D, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria Wien vs. AC Milan — FS2, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 10 p.m.