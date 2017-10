All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Middleweights

Gabriel Rosado vs. Glen Tapia — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

B1G Basketball Media Day 2017-18: Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network,, 9 a.m.

B1G Basketball Media Day 2017-18 — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation: WCC Basketball Media Day — BYUtv, noon

College Football

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

American International at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Women’s

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. Pepperdine — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. USCAL — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Washington at Stanford — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Final: Leg 1, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Olímpia vs. Santos de Guápiles — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

LPGA Tour

Taiwan Championship, Miramar Golf & Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Championship Series

Game 5, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — TBS, 8 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 3-1)

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPNews, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Opening Week

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Nashville at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — MSG Plus 2/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 pm.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa — MSG Plus/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — Sportsnet One/WGN, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary — Fox Sports Carolinas/Sportsnet Flames, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

United States vs. Republic of Korea — FS1, 8 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith, But Not Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Stockholm Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court; Stockholm Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 3

Group A, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Astana vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:50 a.m.

Group H, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Crvena avezda vs. Arsenal — FS2, 1 p.m.

Group K, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

OGC Nice vs. Lazio — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Group I, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Vitoria SC Guimares — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Group E, Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Everton vs. Olympique Lyonnais — FS1, 3 p.m.

Group D, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. AEK Athens FC — FS2, 3 p.m.

Group A, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. SK Slavia Praha — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Entertainment

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Honor Code (season premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.

Dead Calm — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Hidden Figures — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Weapons of War — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.

The Crowd — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: White House Follies — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Will & Grace — NBC, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Vibrant Modern Tiny — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Buyer’s Remorse — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Scandal — ABC, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

The Eleven: Paradise Lost (series premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Chopped: Feel The Burn — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Blood Relatives: Burning Love — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Van Helsing: Love bites — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Stagecoach Mary, Alaska Firestarter and Mummy Mystery — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Bank-Owned Disaster — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:31 p.m.

Forged in Fire: First Look: Knights Templar — History Channel, 9:53 p.m.

Origins: Dentists, Eye Doctors and Psychology & Psychiatry — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Super Lives of the Super Rich: The House That Hadid Built & Luxe Lambo — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Nathan for You: The Anecdote — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Late Nite Eats: Vancouver — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Feeling Bleu — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Better Things: Eulogy — FX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Bound for Apollo Beach — HGTV, 10 p.m.

That’s Delicious: Eating All Over the World — Viceland, 10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead — AMC, 10 p.m.

I Was Prey: Close Encounters: Silent Scream — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Down to the Wire — CMT, 10 p.m.

Ice Road Truckers: Of Ice and Men — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Home Alone: Bullets in the Basement — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Ghost Wars: The Curse of Copperhead Road — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Sounder — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

The Eleven: Russian Roulette — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Origins: Gods, Ghosts and UFOs — American Heroes Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The President Show: Ana Kasparian — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Five Angels in Adelaide — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Cannabis Coconut Stew — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

American Beauty Star: Emergency Makeover — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Vic Mensa, From Chicago — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, October 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The Chris Gethard Show: Ellie Kemper — truTV, 11 p.m.

The Comedy Get Down: Get OFf the Bus — BET, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper: October 19, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

28 Weeks Later — IFC, midnight