All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

WBC Youth Super Featherweight Championship

Lamont Roach, Jr. vs. Rey Perez — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Under Armor Reunion, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Seton Hall vs. Texas Tech — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Temple vs. South Carolina — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Notre Dame at Michigan State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at West Virginia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Memphis at UAB — Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Central Florida — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-El Pass — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Louisaina Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Espanyol vs. CD Tenerife — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Valencia vs. Real Zaragoza — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage Golf Club, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Resort, Albany, Bahamas

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian PGA Championship, RACV Royal Pines Resort (Championship Course), Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter Finale, Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final: Leg 2, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Atlanta — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver — WGN/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland — NBA TV/Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League Basketball

Northern Arizona Suns at Greensboro Swarm — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Los Angeles at Washington — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — TVA Sports/TSN4/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sporstnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas — ABC, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Gangland: Fatal Mistake — A&E, 8 p.m.

Alien vs. Predator — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Christmas Train — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Zoolander — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Rundown — Sho2, 8 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Survival at Sea — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Planet of the Funnel Cakes — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

My Floating Home: Waterside Family Home — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Rat Freeway — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration — ABC, 9 p.m.

The Orville — Fox, 9 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Monster — A&E, 9 p.m.

Blood Relatives: Sex, Lies and Videotape — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Concussion — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Van Helsing: Big Mama — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Dorothy Of Dakota, Crop Circles Of the Deep and Tunnel of Love — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

My Floating Home: Wild View Cottage — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Origins: Soldiers, Pirates and Cowboys — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Beverly Hills Castle & the Technicolored Rolls Royce — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Late Nite Eats: Tucson — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Rotten Tomatoes for Bobby — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Sheffield Real Estate: Pilot (series premiere) — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: California Water Views — HGTV, 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Menendez Brothers: Erik Tells All: A Murder in Beverly Hills (series premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.

The President Show: I Came up With Christmas: A President Show Christmas — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Switched for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 10 p.m.

Ghost Wars: Two Graves — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Origins: Crossword Puzzles, Pinball and Chess — American Heroes Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: The King of Malibu & the Richest Rolex — CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Sheffield Real Estate: Modern Day Spanish Castle — FYI, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Strangers Search for Paradise — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

It’s Suppertime!: Meatballs You Wish Your Grandma Made (series premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

American Beauty Star: The Future of Beauty — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Henry Louis Gates, Jr. — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Vintage Flip: Postwar Building Boom — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, November 30, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Lost Gold: The Lost Conchise Strongboxes (series premiere) — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

The Chris Gethard Show: Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas (series premiere) — truTV, 11 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! — Starz Encore, 11:04 p.m.

The Comedy Get Down: Weekend at Eddie’s — BET, 11:30 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Michael Imperioli, Ilan Hall — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: November 30, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 1:07 a.m. (Friday)