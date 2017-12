All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina A&T at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, noon

East Carolina at Tulsa — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Tennessee-Martin — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUt, 9 p.m.

LSU at Memphis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet, 11 p.m.

NCAA Men of March: Buzz Williams — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Mercer at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Xavier-Los Angeles at Auburn — SEC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Grambling at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M — SEC Netwokr Plus, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Military Bowl, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Virginia vs. Navy — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Camping World Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Stanford vs. TCU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Holiday Bowl, The Stadium Formerly Known as San Diego Jack Murphy, San Diego, CA

Washington State vs. Michigan State — FS1, 9 p.m.

2018 Outback Bowl Preview — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Darts

William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round

Afternoon Session — BBCAmerica.com, 7:30 a.m.

3rd Round

Evening Session — BBCAmerica.com, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Finland vs. Denmark — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, noon

United States vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Group B, Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY

Switzerland vs. Russia — TSN3/TSN5, 2 p.m.

Group B, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Sweden vs. Czech Republic — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 4 p.m./TSN5, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Orlando — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston — TNT/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York at San Antonio — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G-League

Windy City Bulls at Canton Charge — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Aqua Caliente Clippers — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: The Circle of Life — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Chicago, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Road to the 2018 NHL Winter Classic, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHLLive — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:40 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy

Men’s Downhill — Olympic Channnel, 5:30 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Josh Allen — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Outside the Lines: Biggest Stories of the Year — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Expedientes UDN: El Rey de Nueva York — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN2, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)