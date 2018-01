All Times Eastern

Biathlon

IBU Cup, Arber, Germany

Men’s 20 km Individual Competition — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s 15 km Individual Competition — Olympic Channel, noon (same day coverage)

College Basketball

Men’s

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — FS1, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at East Carolina — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — FS1, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific — Stadium on go90. 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Irvine — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Santa Clara — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Marist at Quinnipiac — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Miami at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Sevilla vs. Cadiz CF — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

South African Open, Glendower Golf Club, Ekurhuleni, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

European Tour

EurAsia Cup, Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (Garden Course), Shah Alam, Malaysia

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Champions — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

London Game 2018, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Boston Celtics “at” Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — TNT/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNU, noon

Maine Red Claws at Reno Bighorns — Eleven Sports, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Long Island Nets at South Bay Lakers — Eleven Sports, 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Windy City Bulls — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — NHL Network/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Sydney International, Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Quarterfinal — beIN Sports, 4:30 a.m.

1st Semifinal — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

ATP Tour

ASB Classic, ASB Tennis Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Killer Break: Night Out — A&E, 8 p.m.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — AMC, 8 p.m.

Inside the Actors Studio: Ted Danson — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Get Out — HBO, 8 p.m.

Deadly Deception — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Cold Comfort — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

Gaslight — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Young Sheldon — CBS, 8:31p.m.

Will & Grace — NBC, 9 p.m.

Waterfront House Hunting: Hawaiian Hideaways in Hilo — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Leaking Pipes Equals Leaking Money — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story — ABC, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Rearview Killer & Point Blank — A&E, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Second Chances — CMTV, 9 p.m.

Killing Fields: Murder Isle: Second Suspect — Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Suspect: Every Step You Take — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Facing Fears — National Geographci Channel, 9 p.m.

Lincoln Assassination: Mysteries at the Museum — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Building Giants: Monster Cruise Ship (series premiere) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Waterfront House Hunting: Big Island, Big Dreams — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:31 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Clamming Up — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Sheffield Real Estate: Lap of Luxury — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Fit for a Princess in Peoria — HGTV, 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

60 Days In: Pissed Off — A&E, 10 p.m.

Top Chef: Now That’s a Lot of Schnitzel — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Interrogation Room: The Vanishing Women of San Luis Obispo — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Betrayed: Murder on the Menu — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Operation Toothpaste, Case Of The Kates and White River Monsters — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Mega Machines: World’s Strongest Plane — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Sheffield Real Estate — Million Dollar View — FYI, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Brave New Warsaw — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, January 11, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Emeril & Big Freedia Pop Some Booty — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: January 11, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Sideways — HBO, 12:15 a.m. (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)