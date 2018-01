All Times Eastern

Biathlon

IBU World Cup, Südtirol Arena Alto Adige, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

Women’s 7.5 km Sprint — Olympic Channel, noon (same day coverage)

College Basketball

Men’s

Jacksonville at Morehead State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

UAB at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Gonzaga — ESPN. 9 p.m.

USC at Oregon — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — FS1, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-off — FS1, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Texas-San Antonio at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Central, noon

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syrcause at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m

Florida at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at MIchigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Ohio State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Penn State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Valencia vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Leganes vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Megasport Sport Palace, Moscow, Russia

Ladies Short Program — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Free Skate — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Career Builder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course), La Quinta, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Club, Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa Island, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Reis/Namajunas vs. Waterson — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC’s Greatest FIghts: Shogun vs. Henderson — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m

NBA

Orlando at Cleveland — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — TNT/TSN2/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Indiana at Portland — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NBA G League

Reno Bighorns at Santa Cruz Warriors — Eleven Sports, 6 p.m.

Northern Arizona Suns at Austin Spurs — Eleven Sports, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New York Islanders — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet360/NESN/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Rangers — NBCSN/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain//Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles — NBCSN/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 10 p.m.

Hockey Cetnral @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — SportsNet Ontario/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

Beyond: Two Zero One (season premiere) — Freefrom, 8 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give — HBO2, 8 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Blood in the Water — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Young Sheldon — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Will & Grace — NBC, 9 p.m.

Waterfront House Hunting: Livin’ Large in Kona Hawaii — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Nashville: Breaking Brick (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Scandal — ABC, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Score to Settle & In Her Arms — A&E, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Jump Then Fall — CMT, 9 p.m.

Killing Fields: Murder Isle: A Second Murder — Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Suspect: Triangles and Tribulations — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: To Catch a King — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: A Michael Jackson Celebration — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Manhattan Project: Mysteries at the Museum — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Beyond: Cheers, Bitch — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

Building Giants: Super Skyscraper NYC — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Waterfront House Hunting: Coastal Cambria Cribs — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Black Card Revoked (series premiere) — BET, 10 p.m.

Carnival Kings: Deep-Fried Burger Battle (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Midwest Swing — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Sheffield Real Estate: Spacious Sanctuary — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Sisters Know Best in Chicago — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: Riot Spray (season premiere) — IFC, 10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC, 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

60 Days In: Party Favors — A&E, 10 p.m.

Top Chef: Olympic Dreams — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: Murder in the Swamps — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Betrayed: Coed Killer — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Sergeant Bill Goat Hero, Gilded Grudge and Osage Investigation — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid: Instaglam — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.

Mega Machines: World’s Strangest Ship — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Mancave (series premiere) — BET, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Downsizing in Stockholm — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ricky Gervais — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, January 18, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Spaceballs — IFC, 11 p.m.

Superstition: Resurrection (season finale) — Syfy, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11:15 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Bath Bombs with the Manzos — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: January 18, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.