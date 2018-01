All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

SMU at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Murray State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Middle Tennessee — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Pass at UAB — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State at Milwaukee — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

LIU-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Central Florida at Wichita State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Networks/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Fullerton — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

BYU at St. Mary’s — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 3 (North) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Practice: Day 3 (North & South) — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Practice: Day 3 (South) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Practice: Day 3 (South) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Practice Recap Show — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Iowa at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Baracelona vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Taipei Multipurpose Arena, Taipei City, Taiwan

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m.

Pairs Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 11 p.m.

Ladies’ Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

LPGA Tour

Bahamas LPGA Classic, Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island, Bahamas

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North & South Courses), La Jolla, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Sleeman Centre, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Team Cherry vs. Team Orr — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC’s Road to the Octagon: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

IMSA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, FL

Prototype Challenge — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Miami — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

New York at Denver — NBA TV Canada/MSG Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — TNT/TSN5, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Los Angeles, CA: All-Star Team Rosters — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Los Angeles, CA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Maine Red Claws — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz Warriors — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

MVP: Most Valuable Performer — CBS, 8 p.m.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey — Fox Sports Tennessee/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal — Fox Sports Southeast/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NBCSN/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — TSN4/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton — Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

New York Islanders at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/MSG Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San Jose — MSG 2/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time for Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s Semifinal: Marin Cilic vs. Kyle Edmund — ESPN, 3:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal & Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal: Roger Federer vs. Hyeon Chung — ESPN, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.