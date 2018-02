All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Farleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (PA) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida Atlantic — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Texas-San Antonio — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion — Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island University-Brooklyn at Sacred Heart — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Texas-El Pass — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Portland — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Mary’s — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — FS1, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 6:45 p.m.

Flroida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

UConn at South Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Rice — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Copa del Rey

Barcelona vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Cricket

Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers vs. Hobart Hurricanes — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Darts

Premier League, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Thursday Night Darts: Premier League — BBC America, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

eSports

2018 Madden Club Series Championship — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: War Room: 2018 Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Detroit — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — TNT, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — TNT/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Grand Rapids Drive — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Austin Spurs — Twitter, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Prime — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Football Families — CBS Sports Network, midnight

NHL

Anaheim at Ottawa — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Midwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton — Altitude/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Fox Sposrts Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 10 p.m.. (joined in progress)

Chicago at Vancouver — WGN/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:15 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from Minneapolis, MN — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill (The Final Days)— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, Dynamo Tennis Club, St. Petersburg, Russia

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

Davis Cup

1st Round, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Australia vs. Germany: Rubbers 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Miraculous Survivors: Coma — A&E, 8 p.m.

Cute As Fluff — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Beyond: Knock, Knock — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Forged in Ice — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

Band Aid — Showtime, 8:25 p.m.

The Good Place (season finale) — NBC, 8:30 p.m

Young Sheldon — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Will & Grace — NBC, 9 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Grill Bill — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Artistic and Idyllic Tiny Escape — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Nashville: Hot in Nashville — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Scandal — ABC, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Watch Along: Jail Crush (series premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Top Chef: Bronco Brouhaha — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Where the Night Goes — CMTV, 9 p.m.

Killing Fields: Murder Isle: The Confession — Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Suspect: No Leg to Stand On (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Heavy Load — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

American Mobster: Mysteries at the Museum — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Countdown to Puppy Bowl — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Building Giants: World’s Strongest Wall — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Vattle: TMI: Ruby Rose vs. Mills Jovovich — Parmount Network, 9:30 p.m.

A.P. Bio (series premiere) — NBC, 9:31 p.m.

Black Card Revoked — BET, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Bobby Gets Sacked — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Midcentury Mod for the Family — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: No Thank You — IFC, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Fifth Harmony: Ally Brooke vs. Normani Kordei vs. Dinah Jane vs. Lauren Jauregui — Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC, 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

60 Days In: Blood Rules — A&E, 10 p.m.

Betrayed: Dying to be Popular — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Battle On Ice, Lost Andree Expedition and Alaskan Sea Monster — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Puppy Bowl: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 10:02 p.m.

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.

Mega Machines: World’s Greatest Roller Coaster — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

BET’s Mancave — BET, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: A Return to Cambodia — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Jared Logan — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rose McGowan — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Colin Quinn, Charles Barkley, Marissa Janet Winokur — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, February 1, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: The Big Game, Action Bronson Style — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: February 1, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)