All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Bryant at Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at UMass — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennesssee — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — FS1, 8 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SMU at Houston — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — FS1, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Dean E. Smith Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, midnight

Women’s

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Marshall — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

College Softball

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Brigham Young vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Georgia — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Valencia vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Darts

Premier League, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Thursday Night Darts — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington — TNT, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 10:30 p.m.

2018 NBA Trade Deadline Special — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump: Trade Deadline Show — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade — NFL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 11 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Sound FX: Super Bowl LII — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Super Bowl Recap — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame: Gold Jacket Class of 2018 — NFL Network, 8 p.m..

NHL

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — TVA Sports/MSG Plus 2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa — Fox Sports Tennessee/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas ast San Jose — Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

NBC

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Men’s Short Program

Pairs’ Short Program

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s & Women’s Moguls Competition

10:05 p.m. – 1:35 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

8:30 p.m. – Midnight (PT)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Canada vs. Norway

Communist China vs. Switzerland

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling:

United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

China vs. South Korea

Men’s Ski Jumping

Individual Normal Hill Competition

8 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling:

United States vs. Switzerland

Men’s Alpine Skiing

Downhill Training (LIVE)

Men’s Luge

Training

11:35 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Doubles Curling:

United States vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Soccer

ESPN FC —ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: 2017-18 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, La Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Sofia Open and Ecuador Open — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition — CBS, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

Beyond: Six Feet Deep — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Give Me Shelter — National Georaphic Channel, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars: The Bitchelor — VH1, 8 p.m.

Carnvial Eats: Fry Harder — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Nashville: All Hands on Deck — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Scandal — ABC, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Watch Along — A&E TV, 9 p.m.

North Woods Law: Uncuffed: Operation Bird Rescue — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Top Chef: Red Rum and Then Some — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Beneath Still Waters— CMT, 9 p.m.

Killing Fields: Murder Isle: The Hunting Grounds — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Not So Tiny House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil: Home Sweet Hell — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: The Widowmaker — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Ground Zero Flag, Space Summit and Pacific Codebreaker (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Building Giants: Monster Tunnel — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Flip or Flop Nashville: The Cluttered Cottage — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Runner Willis vs. Bryshere Gray — Paramount Network, 9:30 p.m.

Black Card Revoked — BET, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Broken Hearts — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Now Landing in Fort Worth — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: Abracadabra — IFC, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Tara Lipinski vs. Johnny Weir — Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC, 10 p.m.

60 Days In: Sexual Preference — A&E, 10 p.m.

Betrayed: Death by Design — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Terra Australis, Operation Underworld and Heroine Hostess — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Mega Machines: Arctic Icebreaker — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

BET’s Mancave — BET, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Chasing Dreams in Prague — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Steve Aoki — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, February 8, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: February 8, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Steven Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 1:08 a.m. (Friday)