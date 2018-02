All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFLX Tournament: Day 1, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Adelaide Grand Final — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

AFLX Tournament: Day 2, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Carlton Blues vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Hawthorn Hawks v.s Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

North Melbourne Kangaoos vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Essendon Bombers vs .St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus 5 p.m. (Friday)

Melbourne Grand Final — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a,m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, NV

Vacant WBO World Lightweight Title

Paulus Moses vs. Raymundo Beltran: Weigh-In — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Cincinnati at Houston — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Temple at Wichita State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at UConn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Old Dominion — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Mississippi — Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oregon at USC — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Campbell at Radford — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at North Texas — Stadium, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine — BYUtv, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at San Francisco — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — FS1, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Netwrok, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Boston College at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Kooyonga Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping Word Truck Series

NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

1st Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

2nd Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Dayt0na Beach, FL

Races — FS1, 7 p.m.

Untold Stories: Daytona — FS1, 1 p.m.

Classic NASCAR: 1979 Daytona 500 — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Classic NASCAR: 1998 Daytona 500 — FS1, 10 p.m.

Classic NASCAR 1993 Daytona 500 — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Milwaukee — Altitude/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — TNT/NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Top 10: Amazing Runs — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New Jersey — Fox Sports Southeast/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet, 10 p.m./SportsNet West, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Vegas and Vancouver at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now —SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Strike Team — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5:30 a.m.

Center Court: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament & New York Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

FC Astana vs. Sporting CF — FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta BC — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Östersund Arena, Östersund, Sweden

Östersund vs. Arsenal — FS2, 1 p.m.

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC Copenhagen vs. Atlético Madrid — FS2, 3 p.m.

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.