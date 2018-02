All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

WBO NABO Featherweight Title

Joseph Diaz vs. Victor Terrazas — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois — FS1, 7 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Western Kentucky — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — Stadium on Facebook, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at St. Mary’s — Stadium on go90, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Portland — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Show — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: March to March — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

North Texas at Old Dominion — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Colroado at UCLA — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Cibao FC vs. CD Guadalajara — go90/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Olimpia vs. New York Red Bulls — go90/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1: Estadio Las Delicias, Santa Tecla, El Salvador

Santa Tecla vs. Seattle Sounders — go90, 10 p.m./Galavision, midnight (same night coverage)

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — TNT/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — TNT/TSN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

South Bay Lakers at Agua Caliente Clippers — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Philadelphia)/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey — Fox Sports North/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Toronto — MSG Plus 3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit — MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Montreal — MSG 2/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — Fox Sports Sun/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton — Altitude/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Dallas at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Dallas at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage) — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now —SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Rio Open & Delray Beach Open: Round of 16— Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

ATP Tour

Open 13 Provence, Palais des Sports, Marseille, France

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadion Lokomotiv, Moscow, Russia

FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. OGC Nice — FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Celtic — FS1, 1 p.m.

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Olympique Lyonnais — FS2, 1 p.m.

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Mapei Stadium – Città Del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 3 p.m.

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Ostersund — FS12, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 p.m,.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 11:30 p.m.