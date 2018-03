All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Melbourne Demons vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

SMU vs. UConn — ESPNU, noon

South Florida vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Carolina vs. Central Florida — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Virginia vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN, noon

Clemson vs. Boston College — ACC Network/ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Tournament

2nd Round, Capital One Center, Washington, D.C.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Dayton — NBCSN, noon

George Mason vs. UMass — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Duquense — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Xavier vs. St. John’s — FS1, noon

Creighton vs. Providence — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Butler — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 2 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Tournament

Quarterfinals, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Montana vs. North Dakota — Eleven Sports, 3 p.m.

Weber State vs. Northern Colorado — Pluto.TV, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho vs. Southern Utah — Eleven Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington vs. Portland State — Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas State vs. TCU — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Tournament

Quarterfinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal-Davis — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — Fox Sports West, 5:30 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Cal-Irvine — Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Tech — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan — ESPN3, noon

Ball State vs. Kent State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Miami — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Savannah State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Las Vegas-Nevada, Las Vegas, NV

Nevada vs. UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Boise State vs. Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Pac-12 Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

USC vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington State/Oregon — FS1 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament Postgame — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Southeast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Alabama vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Mississippi State — SEC Networ, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Leonard E. Merrill Center, Katy, TX

Sam Houston State vs. New Orleans — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar vs. Central Arkansas — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Qurterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Grand Canyon vs. Missouri-Kansas City — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. Chicago State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Oakland — Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 3 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m/MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

San Francisco vs. Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceHub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — TNT/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Canton Charge at Maine Red Claws — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Agua Caliente Clippers — Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Columbus — Altitude/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NESN, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/MSG Network/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Edmonton — MSG Plus 2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Arsenal — FS2, 1 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Red Bull Salzburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg — FS2, 3 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Match Day — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 p.m..