All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament: 1st Round

Midwest Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

URI vs. Oklahoma — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Duke vs. Iona — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobson

South Region, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Tennessee vs. Wright State — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Loyola (Chicago) — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude

West Region, Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

Gonzaga vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. South Dakota State — TNT, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lisa Byington

South Region, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Kansas vs. Penn — TBS, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. North Carolina State — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

East Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Villanova vs. Radford — TNT, 6:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Alabama — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobson

South Region, Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

Kentucky vs. Davidson — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Buffalo — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lisa Byington

West Region, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Houston vs. San Diego State — TBS, 7:20 p.m.

Michigan vs. Montana — TBS, 9:50 p.m.

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

East Region, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

Florida vs. St. Bonaventure — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2018: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2018: Purdue — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

College GameDay — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

College Volleyball

Men’s

USC at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

1st Round — ESPNU, noon

2nd Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Founders Cup, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 8-12 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Miami vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim (SS) — Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Oakland — MLB Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis — WGN/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — NBA TV/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver — Fox Sports Detroit/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Maine Red Claws — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m

Erie BayHawks at Grand Rapids Drive — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at South Bay Lakers — Twitch, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — TSN4/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida — TVA Sports/NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal — NBCSN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Detroit, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Paralympics

2018 Winter Paralympics, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Wheelchair Curling: Tiebreaker Game — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Snowboarding, Biathlon — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

World Cup Finals, Are, Sweden

Ladies’ Super G — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Super G — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping

FIS World Cup, Trondheim, Norway

Raw Air Tournament — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive live from the Arnold Palmer Invitational — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Going Big — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Lokomotiv Stadium, Moscow, Russia

FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

FC Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS1, 2 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Athletic Bilbao vs. Marseille — FS2, 2 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. AC Milan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 4 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, midnight