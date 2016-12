All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgia at Auburn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Portland at Pacific — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Women’s

UConn at Maryland — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Birmingham Bowl, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

South Carolina vs. South Florida — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Belk Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Ohio State Fiesta Bowl Media Day 2016 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Now: Peach Bowl Press Conference — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Outback Bowl Preview Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Playoff Preview — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A, Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec Canada

Denmark vs. Czech Republic — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

Finland vs. Sweden — NHL Network, 6 p.m. (joined in progress)

Group B, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Russia vs. USA — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Latvia vs. Canada — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Pre-Game — TSN/TSN34, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 168: Rousey vs. Tate — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Cleveland — TNT, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo — NESN/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/Fox sports sun, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Ohio/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN5/RDSI, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG Plus/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas — Altitude/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:40 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet 460, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers at Arizona — MSG Network/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Favela Athletes — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN2, noon

SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight