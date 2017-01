All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Delaware at Northeastern — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Missouri-Kansas City — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Army at Lafayette — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Lehigh — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UConn at Memphis — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at American — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Francisco — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego — Campus Insiders/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — FS1, 10 p.m.

BYU at St. Mary’s — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

beIN College Basketball Pregame — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.f

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Texas-Martin at Belmont — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Tennssee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Russia vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: World Junior Hockey Championship Pregame — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

United States vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Pre-Game — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, NV — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, NV — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Film Session — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose — Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FA Cup: Third Round Preview — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Bundesliga: Best of December — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m., 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group B

Czech Republic vs. Spain — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (same day coverage)_

Australia vs. United States — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Men’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

WTA Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Semifinal — beIN Sports, midnight

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Great American Baking Show — ABC, 8 p.m.

Hell’s Kitchen — Fox, 8 p.m.

Inside the Actors Studio: Viola Davis — Bravo, 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense — HBO, 8 p.m

The Good Place — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: First Look: Echoes From the Deep — History Channel, 8:52 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: The Simple Container Life — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: Safari So Good — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Beached Bungalow — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers-American Sons, American Murderers — ABC, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Murder on the Bluff — A&E, 9 p.m.

Top Chef: A Southern Legend — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Alone: The Lone Wolf — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Ice Cold Killers: Frozen Innocence (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Wild New Zealand: The Lost World — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Alcatraz: Mysteries at the Museum — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Greg and Carla’s Musical Tiny House — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: Power Rangers & Vampire Dangers — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Cheap Eats: Crossroad Foodie — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: All at Stake — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Historic Charm in Philly — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: The Storytellers — IFC, 10 p.m.

That’s Delicious: A New York Winter Fling — Viceland, 10 p.m.

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment: Pass, Quit or Drown — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil: Death Wish — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Swamp People, Walkie-Talkie Heist and Grant’s Writing Water — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Southern Comfort — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Heart of Colchester — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Pizza Show: Brooklyn — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: The Rubber Lover — truTV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Affion Crockett; Amanda Seales; Marcella Arugello — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)