All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Buffalo at Toledo — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida — ESPNews, 7:15 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPNews, 9:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

CFB Daily — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Road to the College Football Playoff: Alabama — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Road to the College Football Playoff: Clemson — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Opening Drive — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Classics: BJ Penn — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Utah at Boston — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Greatest Games of 2016 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Finalists — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 17 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at New York Rangers — NBCSN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — TSN4/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay — TSN3/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia

Ladies Slalom — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m. (new network)

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers — ESPN, noon (new network)

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

60 Minutes Sports (season premiere) — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group B

USA vs. Spain — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

Australia vs. Czech Republic — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

WTA Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The Katty Furry Halftime Show — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

American Masters: By Sidney Lumet (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Lemon Meringue Why? — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: All That Glitters — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Basic Instinct — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: The Brain Hijacker — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Vancouver — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

No Tomrorow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Jasmine — A&E, 9 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: The Mind Eater — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Retiring to the Country — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: The Mystery of Samuel Ball — History Channel, 9 p.m.

A Crime to Remember: The Gentleman Killer — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Teen Wolf: Ghosted — MTV, 9 p.m.

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Marvin and Pierre Mercado — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Dagger of Tutankhamun — Science, 9 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 9 p.m.

Good Behavior: For You I’d Go With Strawberry — TNT, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Budapest — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Donut Showdown: Wake Up Call Donuts — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Putting Down Roots in Chico — HGTV, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Frontline: President Trump — PBS, 10 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Auditing — A&E, 10 p.m.

Hitler’s Zombie Army — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: Y’all Got a Problem — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Hunt Continues — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Clean Eatin’ (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Kiss Bang Love — FYI, 10 p.m.

Hunting Hitler: Nazi Colony (season finale) — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: The Lawyer, the Dancer and the Hitman — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

How the Universe Works: Secret History of Pluto — Science, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Cuckoo for Canals in Delft — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Blow — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)