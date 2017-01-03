All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Men’s
Buffalo at Toledo — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana — ESPN, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida — ESPNews, 7:15 p.m.
Dayton at St. Bonaventure — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPNews, 9:15 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight
Women’s
Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
CFB Daily — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Road to the College Football Playoff: Alabama — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Road to the College Football Playoff: Clemson — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
English Premier League
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:40 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.
Stoke City vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.
Golf
School of Golf: Chapter 1: Opening Drive — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Classics: BJ Penn — FS1, 10 p.m.
NBA
Fan Night
Utah at Boston — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: Greatest Games of 2016 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Finalists — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 17 — Showtime, 9 p.m.
NFL Replay Game of the Week — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL
Buffalo at New York Rangers — NBCSN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington — TSN4/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay — TSN3/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Skiing
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia
Ladies Slalom — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m. (new network)
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
His & Hers — ESPN, noon (new network)
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
60 Minutes Sports (season premiere) — Showtime, 8 p.m.
Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Group B
USA vs. Spain — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)
Australia vs. Czech Republic — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
ATP Tour
Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar
2nd Round — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
ATP Tour
Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.
WTA Tour
Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.
Entertainment
Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The Katty Furry Halftime Show — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.
New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.
NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.
American Masters: By Sidney Lumet (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.
Chopped Junior: Lemon Meringue Why? — Food Network, 8 p.m.
The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: All That Glitters — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Basic Instinct — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.
Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: The Brain Hijacker — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.
The Mick — Fox, 8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Vancouver — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.
No Tomrorow — The CW, 9 p.m.
Intervention: Jasmine — A&E, 9 p.m.
Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: The Mind Eater — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: Retiring to the Country — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Curse of Oak Island: The Mystery of Samuel Ball — History Channel, 9 p.m.
A Crime to Remember: The Gentleman Killer — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Teen Wolf: Ghosted — MTV, 9 p.m.
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Marvin and Pierre Mercado — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
What on Earth?: Dagger of Tutankhamun — Science, 9 p.m.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 9 p.m.
Good Behavior: For You I’d Go With Strawberry — TNT, 9 p.m.
Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Budapest — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Donut Showdown: Wake Up Call Donuts — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Putting Down Roots in Chico — HGTV, 10 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.
Frontline: President Trump — PBS, 10 p.m.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Auditing — A&E, 10 p.m.
Hitler’s Zombie Army — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Billion Dollar Buyer: Y’all Got a Problem — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Killing Fields: The Hunt Continues — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Clean Eatin’ (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.
Kiss Bang Love — FYI, 10 p.m.
Hunting Hitler: Nazi Colony (season finale) — History Channel, 10 p.m.
Shadow of Doubt: The Lawyer, the Dancer and the Hitman — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
How the Universe Works: Secret History of Pluto — Science, 10 p.m.
House Hunters International: Cuckoo for Canals in Delft — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Blow — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)