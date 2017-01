All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Ohio at Akron — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at Evansville — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia — ESPNU. 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Memphis at South Florida — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — FS1, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa — SNY, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town — FS2, 3 p.m.

FA Cup Review Show — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions Season Preview — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Learn to Win — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: St-Pierre vs. Condit — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Houston at Miami — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA. TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Memories — FS1, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 19 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: 2016 Divisional Playoff — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Columbus — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto — MSG Buffalo/Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota — MSG Plus/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 9 p.m.

Florida at Calgary — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:45 p.m.

NHL Network: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations

Group D, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Ghana vs. Uganda — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Mali vs. Egypt — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The Largest Puppy to Ever Play in Puppy Bowl — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Chia Frets — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Echoes From the Deep — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: Murder or Suicide? — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Sling Blade — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: Fungus Among Us — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Married Life: Heat Things Up — FYI, 8:53 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

Frontline: Divided States of America — PBS, 9 p.m.

No Tomorrow (series finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Diana — A&E, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: What’s Your Malfunction (season premiere) — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Tale of the Tape — FYI, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Traditional Goes Ultra Modern — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: About Face — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Is O.J. Innocent?: The Missing Evidence: The Charlie Theory — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Lawless Oceans: The Case — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Whole Hog — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: Killer in Paradise — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: The Swastika Conspiracy — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Sugar Showdown: Playground Pies — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: First Look 402 — Esquire Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Million Dollar Island Home — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: First Day Back (season premiere) — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Ask Me Anything, Part 2 — A&E, 10 p.m.

Nazi Killer Magic — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: Don’t Go Rogue on Me — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: Smoking Gun — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Celebrating Victims — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Taboo: Episode 2 — FX, 10 p.m.

Kiss Bang Love — FYI, 10 p.m.

Is O.J. Innocent?: The Missing Evidence: What Really Happened? (series finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Noisey: Nashville With Kesha, Jelly Roll — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: It IS Brain Surgery! — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

How the Universe Works: The Universe’s Deadliest — Science, 10:02 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Zwelhander — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

House Hunters International: One-Euro Houses in Italy — HGTV, 10:30 p.m..

Throwing Shade: Episode 101 (series premiere) — TV Land, 10:31 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Zimmer — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Hollow Man — Starz Encore, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Rory Scovel; Megan Galley; Jak Knight — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC, 11:34 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)