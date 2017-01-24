All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Auburn at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Wichita State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

UConn at East Carolina — SNY, 7 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day One — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Senior Bowl Practice Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Toyota Manufacturing Preview Show from Joe Gibbs Racing — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

San Antonio at Toronto — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Sounds of the Season — FS1, k

NFL Replay Game of the Week: NFC Championship: Green Bay at Atlanta — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 20 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: AFC Championship: Pittsburgh at New England — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/Fox Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey — Fox Sports West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet West/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville — TVA Sports/MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Tennesse, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg — Comcast SportsNet California/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago — Fox Sports Sun/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy

Ladies’ Giant Slalom — Universal HD, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Schladming, Austria

Men’s Slalom — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group C, Stade d’Oyem, Oyem, Gabon

Morocco vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Group C, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Togo vs. Democratic Republic of Congo — beIN Sports, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNU, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questioanble — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: A Kitten Parachutes into Puppy Bowl Stadium — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

American Experience: Rachel Carson — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: About Face — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: My Son is Losing His Mind — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Todd — A&E, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Home of the Gods — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Too Close for Comfort — FYI, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Son Surprises His Family With a Major Renovation — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Presidential Secrets — History Channel, 9 p.m.

A Crime to Remember: Killer Prophet — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Teen Wolf: Memory Found — MTV, 9 p.m.

Lawless Oceans: The Captain — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Abstract Aliens — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: By Grandma’s Hands — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: And the Three Shall Save You (season premiere) — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: There’s Something Inside Grandpa’s Head — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Inside El Chapo’s Escape — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Cupcake Showdown: Love Cupcakes — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Character in Connecticut — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Stranger Danger — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Trump’s Road to the White House — PBS, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: You Sit on Your Hands, You Go Out of Business — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Search Warrant — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Oodles of Noodles — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Taboo: Episode 3 — FX, 10 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: Small Town Girl, Big City Murder — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Uncensored with Michael Ware: Witch Hunt (series premiere) — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Noisey: Paris with Nissan, MHD, Medine — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Married Life: Beanboozled/Backdrop — FYI, 10:01 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Brain Invaders: What’s Eating My Son’s Eyes? — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

How the Universe Works: Life & Death on the Red Planet — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

House Hunters International: Rough Waters in Groningen — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade: Episode 102 — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Big Sean — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: January 24, 2017 — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kate Berlant; John Early; Claudia O’Doherty — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Big Lebowski — HBO, midnight

Summer of Sam — The Movie Channel, 12:05 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)