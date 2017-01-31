All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Ohio at Western Michigan — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

George Washington at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston Colegse — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Davidson at St. Joseph’s — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Wisonsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Brent Musburger’s last game)

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU National Signing Day Preview Special — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Brentford vs. Aston Villa — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Arsenal vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Leicester City — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea City vs. Southampton — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone/Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Day — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Chelsea — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Arsenal — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Why It Works — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Jim Leland: A Life in Baseball — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 21 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Tennessee/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal — MSG Buffalo/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis — TSN3/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Fox Sports North/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific/Altitude/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan: Super Bowl Ediiton — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports: Big Game Blowout — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

1st Round — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: A Sibling Rivalry — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Commericals — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

42 — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Pizza Party (season premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: lnsult to Injury — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Nice Guys — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Presidential Secrets — History Channel, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

American Experience: The Race Underground — PBS, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Robert — A&E, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: God Don’t Like Ugly — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Chicken and Do-Nots — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Switched at Birth: The Call (season premiere) — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Baring It All — FYI, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Stately in White: From 80’s to Elegant — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Hyde Park and Go Seek — History Channel, 9 p.m.

A Crime to Remember: The Newlydeads (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Teen Wolf: Riders on the Storm — MTV, 9 p.m.

Lawless Oceans: The Victims — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Face Off: The Devil is in the Details — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Lewis and Clark Trail (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: Shadowside — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Ghost of Zorro — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Vinny & Ma Eat America: Austin Hand-Pulled Noodles and Pig Roast — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Seeking a Family Home in Philadelphia — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Hack My Life: Good Guys Finish First (season premiere) — truTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: School Sweet School — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Battle for Iraq — PBS, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: Everybody Thinks Their Product is Better — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Raid — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Game Day Party — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Taboo: Episode 4 — FX, 10 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: Crossing Bad Creek Bridge — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Uncensored With Michael Ware: Fashion Week Wars — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Noisey: Seoul with Big Bang — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Married Life Diaries: Surprise, Surprise! Pt. 2 — FYI, 10:01 p.m.

How the Universe Works: The Dark Matter Enigma — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Naginata — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Vinny & Ma Eat America: San Fran Sushi and Bug Tacos — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Negotiating in Norwich (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Hack My Life: Pool Party of One — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade: Episode 103 — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anthony D. Romero — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Phoebe Robinson; Hampton Yount; Adam Newman — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)