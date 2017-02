All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Ball State at Akron — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

URI at UMass — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

Tusculum at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Dayton — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Northwesern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 9 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Intel Report — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

UConn at Cincinnati — SNY, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Navy at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Swing Basics — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Swingin’ A’s — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Orlando at Houston — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Patriots Parade — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 22 (season finale) — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New York Rangers — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington — Fox Sports Carolinas/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo — Comcast SportsNet California/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Fox Sports North/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado — Sportsnet East/RDS/Altitude, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Women’s Super-G — NBCSN, 5:55 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

60 Minutes Sports — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Arena Montpellier, Montpellier, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Open Sud de France — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Ecuador Open, Club Jacarandá, Cumbayá, Quito, Ecuador

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Dream a Little Dream — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Hyde Park and Go Seek — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Bridge of Spies — Sho2, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

American Experience: Oklahoma City — PBS, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: We All Failed Him — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Chocoholics — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Switched at Birth: This Has to Do With Me — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Battle of the Spouses — FYI, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Floating Fixer Upper — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: One of Seven — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: People You May Know (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Lawless Oceans: The Endgame — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Monster High — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: The Southern BBQ Trail — Travel Channel, 9 p.m..

Outsiders: Banishment — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Curse of the Sea Monster — Science, 9:01 p.m.

Tosh.0 (season premiere) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Vinny & Ma Eat America: Denver Rattlesnake and Rocky Mountain Oysters — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Party Central in Waco — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Held Back — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape: Fighting for Freedom — A&E, 10 p.m

Imposters: My So-Called Wife (series premiere) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: You Really Think You’re Ready for Me? — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: Scene of the Crime — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Chocolate Obsession — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Taboo: Episode 5 — FX, 10 p.m.

Muhammed Ali’s Greatest Fight — HBO2, 10 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: Beware the Green-Eyed Monster — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Noisey: Atlanta With Migos, Killer Mike — Viceland, 10 p.m.

How the Universe Works: Strangest Alien Worlds — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Heladie — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Detroiters: Pilot (series premiere) — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Ships Ahoy in Amsterdam — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade: Episode 104 — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Shark Trackers: Meet the Trackers (series premiere) — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: February 7, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Uncensored With Michael Ware: Chasing Iranian Spies — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Josh McDermitt, Katie Aselton, Seth Morris — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)