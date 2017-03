All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool A, Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea vs. Netherlands — MLB Network, 5 a.m.

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Communist China vs. Cuba — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Arizona at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

1st Round

Clemson vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN, noon

Wake Forest vs. Boston College — ACC Network/ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network/ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

1st Round

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona — Eversport.TV, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento State vs. Idaho State — Eversport,TV, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah — Everport.TV, 11 p.m.

Horizon League Championship, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

1st Round

Deleware State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Championship

St. Francis (PA) at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Quarterfinals

Alabama State at. Texas Southern — YouTube, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling State at Prairie View A&M — Portal, 9 p.m.

Summit League Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State vs. Nebraska-Omaha– ESPN2, 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Big East Conference Championship, Al Maguire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

DePaul vs. Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Horizon League Championship, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay — ESPNU, noon

Summit League Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Western Illinois vs. IUPUI — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Furman at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Troy at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central Special: Presdients Cup News Conference — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 10: Practice With a Purpose — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Seve: The Movie — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Canada vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Mexico vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Oakland vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Portland at Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Beyond the Paint — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Columbus — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado — Fox Sports Carolinas/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Edmonton — MSG Plus 2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver — Sportsnet East/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Women’s

SheBelieves Cup, RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.

United States vs. France — FS1, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live:B1G Tournament Preview — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

60 Minutes Sports — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Sports Lite With Mike Hall 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

BNP Paribas Showdown, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Americas vs. The World — ESPN2, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg

Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Bayern München — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Read Madrid — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Mountain Man Cave — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse — HBO, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: THe Last One to See Them (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yellowstone River — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Ruined by Adults — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Switched at Birth: Four Ages in Life — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Second Chance at at Country Home — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: The Child Network — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Puppet Masters — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Crossing the Pacific Coast Highway (season finale) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outiders: Home for Supper — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Siberian Hell Pit — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Tosh.O — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: First home in Indianapolis — HGTV, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Court — TBS, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Getting Drilled — TV Land, 10 p.m.

People Icons: Celebrity Love Stories (series premiere) — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Nazi Death Squads: Mass Graves — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Imposters: Is a Shark Good or Bad? — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Partner: Ten Candidates: One Partner (series premiere) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Body in Whiskey Bay — Discovery, 10 p.m.|

Building Off the Grid: Mud Men — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Something Dumpling — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Amber Waves (sEason premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Hunga Munga — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Who Killed Jane Doe?: The Lady in the Woods — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Needles & Pins: New Zealand’s Ancient Tatoo Identity — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Underground: Rocky Mountain Monsters — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Detroiters: Happy Birthday Mr. Duvet — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: The Carioca Life in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade: Episode 108 — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Judd Apatow — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Uncensored With Michael Ware: The Deep South — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Randy Sklar; Jason Sklar; Beth Steling — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

The High Court: He Took My Money Fast and Now I’m Furious — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)