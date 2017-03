All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool E, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Cuba vs. Japan — MLB Network, 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Cuba — MLB Network, midnight (same night coverage)

Pool F, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Fitzgerald’s Casino & Hotel, Tunica, MS

Middleweights

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Kemahl Russell — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Murray State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four™, UD Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Wake Forest — truTV, 9 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round

North Carolina-Greensboro at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Clemson — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Georgia Tech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College of Charleston at Colorado State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Boise State at Utah — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal — ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

1st Round

Hugh Durham Classic

Saint Francis at Jacksonville — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Campbell — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Samford — Facebook Live, 7:30 p.m.

Tournament Challenge Special — ESPN, noon

Tournament Challenge Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Tournament Challenge Special — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond: Tournament Edition — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

College Basketball Live: NCAA Women’s Special — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Princeton at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

UConn at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 11: Arnie’s Army — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Gadelha 2 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland — STO, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Detroit at Cleveland — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Washington — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Sporstnet East/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — Fox Sports Sun/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Florida — TSN4/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton — Fox Sports Southwest/Sporstnet West, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose — MSG Buffalo/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now live from 2017 Wayne Gretzky Fantasy Camp — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12;30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Jalen & Jacoby: Tournament Challenge Marathon — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2/ESPNU, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg

King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Leicester City vs. Sevilla — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. FC Porto — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, 11 p.m.