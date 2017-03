All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Championship Round, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Semifinal

United States vs. Japan — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Rice at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals

Richmond at TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Princeton at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

Communist China vs. United States — Universal HD, 7 a.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 12: Own Your Match — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Sound Waves: Mixed Emotions — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. New York Yankees — NESN, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Toronto — ESPN, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Washington — Sportsnet West/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — TSN5/RDS2/NESN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — Root Sports Pittsburgh/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Florida — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago — Sportsnet Pacific/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2/ESPNU, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Repeat After Us — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Women’s Singles — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Search Party — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Diamond in the Rough — Freeform, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: A Family Plot — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: If You Wanna Show, I’ll Give You One (season finale) — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Flipper Upper — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Naginata — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: Playing Doctor — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Drain the Ocean: Deep Sea Mysteries — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Face off: Frightening Families — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: The Great Outdoors — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: Loyal to the Bone — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9:01 p.m.

Switched at Birth: Memory (The Heart) — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Hunt for El Dorado — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Tournament — TBS, 10 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny (series premiere) — truTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Lunchtime! The Musical (season finale) — TV Land, 10 p.m.

People Icons — ABC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Iraq Uncovered — PBS, 10 p.m.

Nazi Death Squads: Funeral Pyres — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Imposters: Frog-Bikini-Eiffel-Tower — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Partner: Tripwires & Trapdoors — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Killer Among Us — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Best Laid Plans (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: The Midges — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: A Town to Call Home (series premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Who Killed Jane Doe?: Her Whispering Bones — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Parched: Money Flows — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live — Spike, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee: A Night at the Space Opera (series premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Needles & Pins: Tribes and Tongue Splitting in the UK — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Underground: California’s Hidden Doomsday — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Detroiters: Smilin’ Jack — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade: Episode 110 (season finale) — TV Land, 10:33 p.m.

House Hunters: First Home in Oklahoma City — HGTV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Joel Komi Booster; Jay Chandrasekhar; Emily Heller — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The High Court: Good Faith, Hope and Charity — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)