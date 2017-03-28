All Times Eastern
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions, Robinson Rancherias Resort & Casino, Nice, CA
Lightweights
Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco — FS1, 9 p.m.
College Baseball
Wichita State at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.
Savannah State at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.
Cal State-Fullerton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
National Invitation Tournament
Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.
TCU vs. Central Florida — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
College Beach Volleyball
Cal at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Golf
School of Golf: Chapter 13: Drive, Chip, and Putt — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Champions Tour Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
Inside the PGA — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.
Hockey
KHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Game 3: Metallurg MG at AK Bars — Eleven Sports, noon
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Corrine vs. Story — FS1, 8 p.m.
MLB Spring Training
Houston vs. Miami (SS) — Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
St. Louis vs. New York Mets — ESPN/SNY, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.
Arizona vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Oakland vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh — NESN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same night coverage)
Miami (SS) vs. Washington — MASN, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Fan Night
Golden State at Houston — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.
NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Boston — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/NESN, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia — TSN5/RDS2/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal — Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.
New York Rangers at San Jose — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/MSG Network/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight
On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Soccer
International Friendly, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi, Russia
Russia vs. Belgium — FS2, 11:45 a.m.
International Friendly, Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Italy — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
International Friendly, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
France vs. Spain — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONMEBOL
Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador
Ecuador vs. Colombia — beIN Sports, 4:50 p.m.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF
Francisco Morazán Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro de Sula, Honduras
Honduas vs. Costa Rica — NBC Universo, 4:55 p.m.
Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Trindad and Tobago vs. Mexico — beIN Sports, 6:55 p.m./NBC Universo, 7 p.m.
Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. United States — beIN Sports, 9:50 p.m./Telemundo/NBC Universo, 10 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Sole Man — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL
Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Entertainment
New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.
NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.
Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: The General’s Ghost (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.
The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.
Dumb and Dumber — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
The Fosters: Dirty Laundry — Freeform, 8 p.m.
The Boss — HBO, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Night of Redemption — History Channel, 8 p.m.
20/20 on ID: A Last Dance in Texas — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.
Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.
Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: The Blind Eye — PBS, 9 p.m.
DC’s Legends of Tomrorow — The CW, 9 p.m.
Switched at Birth: Left in Charge — Freeform, 9 p.m.
Web of Lies: Crime Scene Selfie — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Face Off: Cursed Covens — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Gone Fishing — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Trial & Error — NBC, 9:01 p.m.
Bones (series finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.
What on Earth?: Forbidden Cities of the Maya — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Trial & Error — NBC, 9:30 p.m.
Giftted: HBO First Look — HBO, 9:45 p.m.
American Pie — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.
Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Southern, Spicy and Sweet — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
The Detour: The Heat — TBS, 10 p.m.
Upscale With Prentice Penny: Cooking — truTV, 10 p.m.
People Icons (season finale) — ABC, 10 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.
Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: In Our Time (series finale) — PBS, 10 p.m.}
Nazi Death Squads: Time of Reckoning — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Rebel: Pilot (series premiere) — BET, 10 p.m.
Imposters: In the Game — Bravo, 10 p.m.
The Partner: A Day in the Life of Marcus Lemonis — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Star Power: Web Stars — Food Network, 10 p.m.
The Americans: What’s the Matter With Kansas? — FX, 10 p.m.
Home Town: Homecoming — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Who Killed Jane Doe?: Runaway Jane — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Parched: Toxic Waters — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
Adam Carolina and Friends Build Stuff Live: Greenhouse Party — Spike, 10 p.m.
Cosplay Melee: Throne Off — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Jungletown: Welcome to the Jungle (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Secrets of the Underground: Secret History of the New World — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Detroiters: Dream Cruise — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Smoked and Stacked — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Helene Cooper — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Little Shack on the Prairie (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Tournament of Champions Night 2: Doug Benson; Jesse Joyce; Megan Neuringer — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)