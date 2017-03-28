All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Robinson Rancherias Resort & Casino, Nice, CA

Lightweights

Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Wichita State at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.

Savannah State at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

TCU vs. Central Florida — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 13: Drive, Chip, and Putt — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Inside the PGA — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 3: Metallurg MG at AK Bars — Eleven Sports, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Corrine vs. Story — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. Miami (SS) — Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — ESPN/SNY, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh — NESN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same night coverage)

Miami (SS) vs. Washington — MASN, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Golden State at Houston — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/NESN, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia — TSN5/RDS2/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal — Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San Jose — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/MSG Network/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

International Friendly, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Russia vs. Belgium — FS2, 11:45 a.m.

International Friendly, Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Italy — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Spain — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONMEBOL

Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Colombia — beIN Sports, 4:50 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF

Francisco Morazán Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro de Sula, Honduras

Honduas vs. Costa Rica — NBC Universo, 4:55 p.m.

Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Trindad and Tobago vs. Mexico — beIN Sports, 6:55 p.m./NBC Universo, 7 p.m.

Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. United States — beIN Sports, 9:50 p.m./Telemundo/NBC Universo, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Sole Man — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Entertainment

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: The General’s Ghost (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Dirty Laundry — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Boss — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Night of Redemption — History Channel, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: A Last Dance in Texas — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: The Blind Eye — PBS, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomrorow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Switched at Birth: Left in Charge — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: Crime Scene Selfie — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Cursed Covens — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Gone Fishing — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:01 p.m.

Bones (series finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Forbidden Cities of the Maya — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Giftted: HBO First Look — HBO, 9:45 p.m.

American Pie — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Southern, Spicy and Sweet — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Heat — TBS, 10 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny: Cooking — truTV, 10 p.m.

People Icons (season finale) — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

Dead Reckoning: War & Justice: In Our Time (series finale) — PBS, 10 p.m.}

Nazi Death Squads: Time of Reckoning — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Rebel: Pilot (series premiere) — BET, 10 p.m.

Imposters: In the Game — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Partner: A Day in the Life of Marcus Lemonis — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Star Power: Web Stars — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: What’s the Matter With Kansas? — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: Homecoming — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Who Killed Jane Doe?: Runaway Jane — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Parched: Toxic Waters — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Adam Carolina and Friends Build Stuff Live: Greenhouse Party — Spike, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee: Throne Off — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: Welcome to the Jungle (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Underground: Secret History of the New World — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Detroiters: Dream Cruise — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Smoked and Stacked — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Helene Cooper — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Little Shack on the Prairie (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Tournament of Champions Night 2: Doug Benson; Jesse Joyce; Megan Neuringer — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)