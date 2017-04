All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Super Featherweights

Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas — FS1, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayern München– FS1, 2 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV — FS2, 2 p.m.

FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show: Midweek — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

East Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Florida International at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, noon

The Experts — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal, 2nd Leg, Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico

Pachuca vs. FC Dallas — Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Germany vs. Communist China — Universal HD, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Japan — Universal HD, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Burnley vs. Stoke City — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Sunderland — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Everton — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters Highlights: 1992 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1997 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Masters: 2016: Third Round — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Mixeed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Cejudo — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Milwaukee — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown (season premiere) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Game Changers: Quarterbacks — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Game Changers: Defense — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Nashville — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis — TSN3/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — WGN/Atltiude, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim — Sportnet One/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles — NBCSN/Sporstnet West, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Bracket Genius: Championship Rounds — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, noon

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

New Girl (season finale) — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Last Days of Jesus (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season finale) — The CW, 8 p.m.

Old School — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yellowstone River — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Who Knows — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Why So Blue? — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Night of Champions — History Channel, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: What the Dash Cam Never Saw — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

Prison Break (season premiere) — Fox, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Legends Born and Broken — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: Searching for Mr. Wrong — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Intergalactic Congress — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Playing With Fire — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Jungletown: Welcome to the Jungle-Extended Cut — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: Stranger in a Strange Land — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:01 p.m.

Switched at Birth: The Wolf is Waiting — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: The Curse of Merlin — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House — Cinemax, 9:35 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Bring on the Bratwurst — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Job — TBS, 10 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice: Entertaining at Home — truTV, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

Imposters: Ladies and Gentlemen, the Doctor Is In — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Partner: People, Process, Product, Partner (season finale) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Tiny House on a Lake — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Star Power: Culinary Muscle! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Lotus 1-2-3 — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: History in the Making — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Who Killed Jane Doe?: The Road of Lost Girls (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Parched: Global Water Wars — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee: Angels and Demons — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: Pied Piper of Panama — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Underground: American Stonehenge — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Detroiters: Husky Boys — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Finger-Licking Good — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious: HBO First Look — HBO, 10:30 p.m.

The Hurricane — Sho2, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chelsea Handler — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

House Hunters: A Bachelor Pad in Denver — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Aisha Tyler; Kevin Smith; Rob Riggle — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate — Sundance TV, 11:45 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)