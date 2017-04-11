All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

UAB at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Stony Brook at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Jack: Pinnacle — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Individual All-Around World Cup, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Men’s and Women’s Finals — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (delayed from 4/8)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 191: Johnson vs. Dodson 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fight Mom — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/STO, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Altanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Toronto — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub – FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: Deshaun Watson (season premiere) — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SporstCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: Mitchell Trubisky — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Game Changers: Running Backs — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL (season premiere) — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Network Roundtable: Stanley Cup Playoffs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: We Are the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field (series premiere) — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Films: We Are the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals: 1st Leg

Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Barcelona — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m.

Nazi Mega Weapons: Hitler’s Island Megafortress — PBS, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Heartache On the Bearing Sea — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Three Ring Kitchen — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Until Tomorrow (season finale) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Search Party — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Haladie (season finale) — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Web of Lies: Final Sale (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC. 9 p.m.

Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Great War: American Experience — PBS, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Uncharted Territory (season premiere) — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Judges Pick (season premiere) — History Channel, 9 p.m.

A Few Good Men — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Tiki Twist — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Eat Bugs…Save World — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Jungletown: Pied Piper of Panama-Extended Cut — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: The Run — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:01 p.m.

Switched at Birth: Long Live Love (series finale) — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: NASA’s Greatest Moments — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Tosh.0 (season finale) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Sweet and Savory — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Dilemma — TBS, 10 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny: Health & Wellness — truTV, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

Rebel: Chasing Ghost — BET, 10 p.m.

Imposters: Always Forward, Never Back (season finale) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Star Power: The Last Laugh! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Crossbreed — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: A House With History — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Deer Horn Knives — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Ten Hours, Forty Minutes — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee — War Games — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: Pioneers or Colonists? — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Detroiters: Quick Rick Mahorn in Dearborn (season finale) — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Sweet and Smokey — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

House Hunters: Searching in San Angelo, Texas — HGTV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

Spy — Cinemax, 12:35 a.m. (Wednesday)