All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football: Boom, Bust, or Blah — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Houston at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Houston at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Final: Leg 1, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de la Garza, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca — Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of the Alps, Austria

Stage 2: Innsbruck to Innervillgraten — Eleven Sports, 8;30 a.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 14: Lone Star Lesson — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Group A, Propad Ice Palace, Propad, Slovakia

Finland vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 9:30 a.m.

Group B, Spis Arena, Spišská Nová Ves, Slovakia

Sweden vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/YES, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus/WGN, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Seattle — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Ultimate Lineup: The Most Memorable Broadcasters We Ever Saw — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Milwaukee at Toronto — NBA TV, 7 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Chicago at Boston — TNT, 8 p.m. (Chicago leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 2: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bulls/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Clippers, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: You’ve Got Mel and Todd — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Game Changers: Class of 2017 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Montreal at New York Rangers — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Pittsburgh at Columbus — CNBC/Sportsnet 360/TBA Sports 2/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4: Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Road to the Clasico — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show: Spring Edition — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

1st & 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round and Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals: 2nd Leg

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Bayern München — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Leicester City vs. Atlético Madrid — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Deer Horn Knives (season premiere) — History Channel, 7:59 p.m.

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Evolution of Danger — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Rescue Mission! — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: Playtime — Freeform, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: Homcide: Golden Girl Gone Wrong (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Fugitive — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Asheville (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.

Frontline: Last Days of Solitary — PBS, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later — A&E, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Seismic Shift — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Famous in Love: Pilot (series premiere) — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Katzbalger — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Killing Richard Glossip: The Machinery of Death — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Gargoyle Guardians — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Jungletown: Pioneers or Colonists? — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: What Must Be Done (The Final Days) — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Strangest Alien Storms — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Buffalo — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Problematic With Moshe Kasher (Series premiere) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Spiced, Salty and Succlent — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Trip — TBS, 10 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny: Dressing Up — truTV, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Rebel: Black Not Blue — BET, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Star Power: Screen Sensations! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: The Committee on Human Rights — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: Cottage Charm — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Killing Richard Glossip: Death Watch — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee: Superheroes — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Team Ninja Warrior: Qualifying Week 1 — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: The Company and the Commune — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Cooper’s Treasure: The Treasure Map From Space (series premiere) — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 10:30 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Whole Hog Heaven — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Adam Schiff — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Yes Man: Los Angeles (series premiere) — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jonah Ray; Hampton Yount; Felicia Day — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)