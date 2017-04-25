All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 5

Essendon Bombers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Horseshoe Casino Tunica, Tunica Resorts, MS

Super Welterweights

Levan Ghvamichava vs. Oscar Molina — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida State at Stetson — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Radford at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Troy at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Missouri State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Creighton — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Tulane — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Notre Dame at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Chelsea vs. Southampton — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Chelsea; Part 2 — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Estrella Damn Mediterranean Ladies Open, Club de Golf Terramar, Sitges, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m. (delayed from 4/22)

School of Golf: Chapter 15: Scrambling Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Cleveland — Root Sports Southwest/STO, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest. 8 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Altanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — WGN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m. (Houston leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Memphis at San Antonio — NBA TV, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Clippers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA D-League Finals

Game 2: Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Raptors 905 — ESPNU, 7 p.m. (Rio Grande Valley leads series 1-0)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2017 Playoffs-Plays of the First Round — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

1st Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

1st Round — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

1st and 2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday}

ATP Tour

Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

1st and 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Seismic Shift — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Fry Fans — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: These Boots Were Made for Stalking — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Katzbalger — History Channel, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide: Killer in Disguise — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Was Einstein Wrong? — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Great News (series premiere) — NBC, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Venice — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Down in Flames — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Makraka — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case: More Than a Sister (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Genius: Einstein: Chapter One (series premiere) — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Penguinpalooza — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Battle of the Beasts (season finale) — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Outsiders: Unbroken Chain (series finale) — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Famous in Love: A Star is Torn — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Black Holes: The Einstein Prophecy — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Milan — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Problematic With Moeshe Kasher: Internet Brain — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Hot, Charred and Crispy — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Backyard Gold: A Mountainside Shed Makeover (series premiere) — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

The Detour: The Mule — TBS, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

48 Hours: NCIS: The Double Cross (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: The Fish on My Plate — PBS, 10 p.m.

Rebel: Conceal and Carry — BET, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Star Power: Grand Finale — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Immersion — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: Porch Dreams — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Love Kills: We Were Like Fire (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cosplay Melee: Animelee (season finale) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Team Ninja Warrior: Qualifying Week 2 — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: Entertaining Jungle-Style — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Cooper’s Treasures: Dead Silence — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Iron Meeting (series premiere) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman: Is the Force With Us? (series finale) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Married Life: Gender Reveal Pt. 2 — FYI, 10:11 p.m.

The Detour: The Ass (season finale) — TBS, 10:29 p.m.

Burger, Brew & ‘Que: Hot and Spicy — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Backyard Gold: Renovating at Richmond Shed — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlemagne The God — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny: Date Night — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11:01 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Orlando Jones; Nimesh Patel; Arden Myrin — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Married Life Diaries: The Things We Do For Love — FYI, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire — HBO Signature, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)