All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 5
Essendon Bombers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m.
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions, Horseshoe Casino Tunica, Tunica Resorts, MS
Super Welterweights
Levan Ghvamichava vs. Oscar Molina — FS1, 10 p.m.
College Baseball
Florida State at Stetson — ESPN3, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
North Carolina Central at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Radford at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Mercer — ESPN3, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN3, 6 p.m.
College of Charleston at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
Chicago State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Western Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
Troy at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Missouri State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita State at Creighton — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Tulane — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
College Softball
Notre Dame at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
English Premier League
Chelsea vs. Southampton — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:40 p.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.
It’s Called Football: Chelsea; Part 2 — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Ladies European Tour
Estrella Damn Mediterranean Ladies Open, Club de Golf Terramar, Sitges, Spain
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m. (delayed from 4/22)
School of Golf: Chapter 15: Scrambling Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
Houston at Cleveland — Root Sports Southwest/STO, 6 p.m.
New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest. 8 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
National League
Altanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — WGN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Quarterfinals
Game 5: Oklahoma City at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m. (Houston leads series 3-1)
Game 5: Memphis at San Antonio — NBA TV, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Jazz/Clippers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA D-League Finals
Game 2: Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Raptors 905 — ESPNU, 7 p.m. (Rio Grande Valley leads series 1-0)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2017 Playoffs-Plays of the First Round — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ESPN Films: We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
WTA Tour
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
1st Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.
1st Round — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.
1st and 2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday}
ATP Tour
Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
1st and 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Entertainment
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m
The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Seismic Shift — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Chopped Junior: Fry Fans — Food Network, 8 p.m.
Pretty Little Liars: These Boots Were Made for Stalking — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Katzbalger — History Channel, 8 p.m.
20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide: Killer in Disguise — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
Space’s Deepest Secrets: Was Einstein Wrong? — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.
Great News (series premiere) — NBC, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Venice — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.
iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: Down in Flames — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Makraka — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case: More Than a Sister (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Genius: Einstein: Chapter One (series premiere) — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Penguinpalooza — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Face Off: Battle of the Beasts (season finale) — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Outsiders: Unbroken Chain (series finale) — WGN America, 9 p.m.
Famous in Love: A Star is Torn — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.
Space’s Deepest Secrets: Black Holes: The Einstein Prophecy — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Great News — NBC, 9:30 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Milan — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Problematic With Moeshe Kasher: Internet Brain — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Hot, Charred and Crispy — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Backyard Gold: A Mountainside Shed Makeover (series premiere) — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
The Detour: The Mule — TBS, 10 p.m.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.
48 Hours: NCIS: The Double Cross (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.
Frontline: The Fish on My Plate — PBS, 10 p.m.
Rebel: Conceal and Carry — BET, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Star Power: Grand Finale — Food Network, 10 p.m.
The Americans: Immersion — FX, 10 p.m.
Home Town: Porch Dreams — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Love Kills: We Were Like Fire (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Cosplay Melee: Animelee (season finale) — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Team Ninja Warrior: Qualifying Week 2 — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Jungletown: Entertaining Jungle-Style — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Cooper’s Treasures: Dead Silence — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Iron Meeting (series premiere) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman: Is the Force With Us? (series finale) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Married Life: Gender Reveal Pt. 2 — FYI, 10:11 p.m.
The Detour: The Ass (season finale) — TBS, 10:29 p.m.
Burger, Brew & ‘Que: Hot and Spicy — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.
Backyard Gold: Renovating at Richmond Shed — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlemagne The God — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Upscale With Prentice Penny: Date Night — truTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11:01 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Orlando Jones; Nimesh Patel; Arden Myrin — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Married Life Diaries: The Things We Do For Love — FYI, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Slumdog Millionaire — HBO Signature, midnight
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)