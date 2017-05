All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Rutgers at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Indiana State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Duke — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Wichita State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Furman at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California

Stage 3: Pismo Beach to Morro Bay — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Arsenal vs. Sunderland — NBCSN, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 17: Anatomy of the Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Sweden vs. Slovakia — TSN/TSN3/NHL Network, 6 a.m.

Russia vs. United States — TSN/TSN3/NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Germany vs. Latvia — TSN3, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Belarus vs. Norway — TSN4, 6 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland — TSN4, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Edgar vs. Maynard 3 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Sound Waves: Team Unity — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Knockout Artists — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Fox Sports Sun/STO, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Kansas CIty, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — WGN/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — Fox Sports Southeast/Sportnset, 4 p.m.

Houston at Miami — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas — The Comcast Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals: Spurs/Warriors, Game 2 Postgame — NBA. TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 3: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Playoff: 1st Leg

Dundee United vs. Falkirk — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.