All Times Eastern

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Round of 16, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

Venezuela vs. Japan — FS1/Telemundo, 3:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea vs. Portugal — FS1, 6:50 a.m./NBC Universo, 6;55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/STO, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida,7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — ESPN/MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Toronto — Fox Sports Ohio/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round 2 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group B, Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Bahrain — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Group B, Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

France vs. Wales — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel (premiere) — SEC Network, 9 p.m..

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

30 for 30 Shorts: Spy Ball — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Entertainment

Downward Dog — ABC, 8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent: Auditions 1 (season premiere) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Victorian Slum House: The 1800s (series finale) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Anchors Aweigh — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yellowstone River — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Champions: Part 1 (season premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: The Glove That Rocks the Cradle — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City — HBO, 8 p.m.

Deep Sea Killers — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

BIzard Foods: Delicious Destinations: St. John’s — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Bottle Island — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Prison Break (season finale) — Fox, 9 p.m.

American Epic: Out of the Many, the One (series finale) — PBS, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

Mystery of the Monsoon — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Double Trouble — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: FUBAR — Discovery, 9 p.m.

America: Promised Land: Part 2 — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case: A Sister’s Promise (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Genius: Einstein: Chapter Six — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Midway — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Eat What You Kill (season premiere) — TNT, 9 p.m.

Famous in Love: Secrets & Pies — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Rise of the Monster Stars — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Chiang Mai — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Boy or Girl or … Beauty Tips? — FYI, 9:54 p.m.

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Breakfast for Dinner BBQ Brawl — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

48 Hours: NCIS: The Terrorists, the Spies, the Hackers — CBS, 10 p.m.

World of Dance: The Qualifiers 1 — NBC, 10 p.m.

Nazi Fugitives: Erich Priebke — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Cliff House — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: An Ugly Turn — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: The Soviet Division (season finale) — FX, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Decaying Duplex Gets a Transformation (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Love Kills: Sheltered to Shackles (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Team Ninja Warrior: Qualifying Week 7 — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: The Return — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Decked: Evolution of Danger — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

Fear Factor: Ice is Thicker Than Water (series premiere) — MTV, 10:02 p.m.

Truth & Iliza: Is Society Devolving? — Freeform, 10:03 p.m.

Unearthed: Curse of the Blood Pyramids — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Elizabeth Ford — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Upscale with Prentice Penny: Travel — truTV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Sebastian Bach; Alison Becker; Horatio Sanz — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.