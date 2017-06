All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Welterweights

Miguel Cruz vs. Alex Martin — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Finals

Game 2: Florida vs. LSU — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series 1-0)

Golf

Golf Central Special: Women’s PGA Championship News Conference — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Women’s PGA Championship Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Nick Faldo — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Cruz vs. Garbrandt — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Maia vs. Condit/VanZant vs. Rawlings — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southwest/STO, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/WLS/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network/SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Scan All 43: Talladega, Kansas, Charlotte — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now: Best of Breakdowns — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA U-21 Euro Championship

Semifinal, Tychy City Stadium, Tychy, Poland

England vs. Germany — ESPNU, 11:45 a.m.

Semifinal, Wisla Stadium, Krakow, Poland

Span vs. Italy — ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

European Qualifiers Highlights — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — EPSNU, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sporting Triumphs: Graeme Souness and Will Greenwood — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Day 1 — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Aegon International Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, noon

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — Twitter, 7 p.m.

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent: Auditions 5 — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Story of China: Golden Age; The Ming — PBS, 8 p.m.

Tales: F… the Police (series premiere) — BET, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Hurricane Alley — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Champions: Grand Finale — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: Till Death Do Us Part (series finale) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Second Chances — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Fueling the Fires in Texas — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Pigging Out — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

iZombie (season finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Bellagio Makeover — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Icloudy With a Chance of Secrets — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Arctic Mega Storm — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Six Degrees of Murder: Ties That Bind — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Carol — Sho2, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Dream House — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Forgive Us Our Trespasses — TNT, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Omens of Armageddon — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Chengdu — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

TNT Network Preview: Episode 1 — TNT, 9:57 p.m.

Downward Dog (The Final Days) — ABC, 10 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

World of Dance — NBC, 10 p.m.

Nazi Fugitives: Franz Stangl & Gustav Wagner — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Overtone Acoustics — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Snap Pea to It! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Flooded Two-Story Restored — HGTV, 10 p.m.

I Am Homicide: A Promise Kept — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Team Ninja Warrior: Finals Week 2 (season finale) — USA Network, 10 p.m.

States of Undress: The Transgender Beauty Pageant — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Devil’s Canyon: Big Risk Big Reward — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: A-List Wrap Party — Freeform, 10:01 p.m.

Fear Factor: Love Is in the Air — MTV, 10:01 p.m.

Unearthed: Hunt for King Arthur’s Castle — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Downward Dog (The Final Days) — ABC, 10:30 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Wrecked: Caiman — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:15 p.m.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night WIth Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)