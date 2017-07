All Times Eastern

College Football

SEC Now: 2017 SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group A, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

Costa Rica vs. Canada — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Honduras vs. French Guiana — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 10: Périgueux to Bergerac — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

Senior LPGA Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 21: The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Henrik Stenson — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Padraig Harrington — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour: Los Angeles — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

2017 MLB All-Star Game, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

American League at National League — Fox, 8 p.m.

All-Star Game Highlights: 1977 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

All-Star Game Highlights: 1987 — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

All-Star Game Highlights: 1997 — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Miami, FL — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Miami, FL — ESPN, 7 p.m.

All-Star Game Pregame Show — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV

San Antonio vs. Portland — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Chicago vs. Washington — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Miami vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Utah vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters: The Summer League Recap — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly

France vs. Norway — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Round of 16 and Ladies’ Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Ladies Singles Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Story of China: The Last Empire; The Age of Revolution (series finale) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Arctic Mega Storm — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Resist (season premiere) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Monster Meat — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Helsinki — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Rise of the Warrior Apes — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Kissing Up — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Dead-Stick — Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Defiant Ones: Part 3 — HBO, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Master & Apprentice — History, 9 p.m.

Six Degrees of Murder: Going Places — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Dante’s Demons — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Cry Havoc — TNT, 9 p.m.

The Bold Type: Pilot (series premiere) — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Curses of the Ancients — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Mauritius — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Time Capsule Cabin — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

World of Dance — NBC, 10 p.m.

World War II: Confidential: Unlikely Friends — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Devil’s Canyon: Dead Men Get No Gold — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Flour Power — Food Network, 10 p.m.

A Question of Love: Can Love Survive the Truth? (series premiere) — FYI, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Big House, Big Potential — HGTV, 10 p.m.

I Am Homicide: Hit and Run — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

States of Undress: Cholita Fashion in Bolivia — Viceland, 10 p.m.

The Bold Type: O Hell No — Freeform, 10:01 p.m.

Fear Factor: The Struggle is Real — MTV, 10:01 p.m.

Unearthed: Hidden City of the Incas — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Nissan Cabin — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

Wrecked: Tony Pepperoni — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David O. Brown — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Funny How?: Queer Now — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Howie Mandel; Mary Lynn Rajskub; David Koechner — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight