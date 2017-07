All Times Eastern

Baseball

Cape Cod League

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox at Harwich Mariners — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Rapides Coliseum, Alexandria, LA

Featherweights

Chris Avalos vs. Miguel Flores — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Live From Media Days — FS2/Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 10 a.m.

Big 12 Live From Media Days — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Decloration Day 2017 — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 16: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isère — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Diving

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Team Final — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, noon

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Summer of ’76: The Open at Royal Birkdale — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

In the Clinch with. … Tyron Woodley — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Counterpunch Knockouts — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Baltimore — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Minnesota — ESPN/WPIX/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — Comcast SportsNet Philadephia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/WGN, 8 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — MASN2/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco — STO/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2016 Chicago Bears — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2016 Minnesota Vikings — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2016 Detroit Lions — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, Guangzhou Higher Education Stadium, Guangzhou, Communist China

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPNU, 7:15 a.m.

International Club Friendly, Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland

Grasshoppers Club Zürich vs. PSV Eindhoven — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary

Open Water: Men’s 10km Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m.

Open Water: Women’s 5km Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Synchronized Swimming: Team Technical — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.,m. (Wednesday)

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s

United States vs. Spain — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Australia vs. Russia — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

San Antonio Stars at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent: Judge Cuts 1 — NBC, 8 p.m.

Weekend in Havana — PBS, 8 p.m.

Tales: A Story To Tell — BET, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Dead-Stick — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Exterminate Her — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Master & Apprentice — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Meaty Marvels — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Cooking With Fire — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Rare-Creatures of the Photo Ark (series premiere) — PBS, 9 p.m.

Living with Man Eaters — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: The Dubrovnik Wedgie — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: 450 Mile Storm — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Ngombe Ngulu — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Six Degrees of Murder: Dream Home — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: String Theory — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Dig — TNT, 9 p.m.

The Bold Type: The Woman Behind the Clothes — Freefrom, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Bible’s Darkest Secrets — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Hyderabad — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

A Night With My Ex: Are You Stil A Virgin? (series premiere) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m

Rustic Renovation: Cozy Traditional Cabin — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

World of Dance — NBC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Life on Parole — PBS, 10 p.m.

Born This Way: Red Carpet Wars II (season finale) — A&E, 10 p.m.

World War II: Confidential: Hitler’s Betrayal — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m

Being Mary Jane: Feeling Raw — BET, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Hip Pops — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Clam Clash — Food Network, 10 p.m.

A Question of Love: Communication Breakdown — FYI, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Facelift for a Tiny Victorian — HGTV, 10 p.m.

I Am Homicide: The Body in the Rug — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

States of Undress: Couture and Conflict in Lebanon — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Devil’s Canyon: Devil’s Handshakes — Discovery, 10:03 p.m.

American Ripper: The Butcher’s Blade — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Unearthed: Treasures of the Terra-cotta Army — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

A Night With My Ex: The Message My Ex Edition — Bravo, 10:30 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Quonset Hut to Guest House — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

Wrecked: No One Rides for Free — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: 50 Cent — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kristen Chenoweth; Jim Norton; James Davis — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russia Week — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)