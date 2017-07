All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, Physical Education Complex, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

Scarlet & Gray vs. Team Challenge ALS — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Overseas Elite — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Pool Play

United States (Emily Day/Nicole Branagh) vs. Austria (Teresa Strauss/Katharina Holzer) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Pool Play

Poland (Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak) vs. United States (Jacob Gibb/Taylor Crabb) — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 2: Brigham City to Snowbasin Resort — FS2, 2 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 22: Rule of Range — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Road to the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Boston — MLB Network/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/WGN, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at San Diego — FS1, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR The Decades: The 1970’s — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Audi Cup 2017, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Atlético Madrid vs. SSC Napoli — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Liverpool — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

MLS Homegrown Game, Toyota Park, Bridgeview, IL

MLS Homegrown Team vs. Chivas U-20 Team — Univision Deportes, 7:55 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama City, Panama

Chorillo vs. Honduras Progreso — YouTube, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, Ricardo Saprissa Stadium, San José, Costa Rica

Santos de Guapiles vs. San Juan Jabloteh — YouTube, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beiN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Leaf — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at San Antonio Stars — NBA TV, 8 p.m.