All Times Eastern
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
CONCACAF League
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Prince, Trinidad and Tobago
San Juan Jabloteh vs. Santos De Guápiles — YouTube, 8 p.m.
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Independencia, Estelí, Nicaragua
Real Estelí vs. CD Águila — YouTube, 10 p.m.
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador
Alianza FC vs. CD Platense — YouTube, 10 p.m.
ESPN The Ocho (one day only)
2016 American Disc Golf Championship — ESPNU, midnight
Roller Derby: WFTDA Championships — ESPNU, 2 a.m.
Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball Championships — ESPNU, 4 a.m.
Firefighter World Challenge XXV — ESPNU, 5:30 a.m.
Kabaddi: World Cup Final — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Darts: William Hill World Darts Championship — ESPNU, 9 a.m. (delayed from 1/2/2017)
Arm Wrestling: Best of World League 2016 World Championship — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.
Cornhole: 2017 Championship of Bags — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
EVO 2017 World Championship: Street Fighter — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Moxie Games — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Ultimate Frisbee: U.S. Open: Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust vs. Seattle Mixtape — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Golf
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 1999 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2000 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2006 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2007 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/WGN, 8 p.m.
Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN2/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:40 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/STO, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Texas at New York Mets — Fox Sports Southwest/SNY, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City — FS1, 8:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame Show — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Super Cup, National Arena Filip II Macedonian, Skopje, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
UEFA Super Cup Pregame — FS1, 2 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, midnight
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Four Sides of the Story: Debut of a Tiger — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: Baltimore Boys — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series
WTA Tour
Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
1st Round — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.
1st and 2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
ATP Tour
Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
1st and 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom
Day 5: Evening Session — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Entertainment
America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.
Risky Business — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: On Deck: The Lasting Storm — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Ozark Paradise — DIY. Network, 8 p.m.
The Fosters: Telling — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Kachin Dao — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Six Degrees of Murder: Carnage — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
The Mexican — Starz, 8 p.m.
Man Fire Food: Heavy Metal Meat — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues: Merchants of Fear (series premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.
Mysterious Wilds of India — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean: Con-text is Everything (season finale) — Bravo, 9 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: Man Down — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Forged in Fire: The Gladiators’ Scissor — History Channel, 9 p.m.
I Am Homicide: The Long Night — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Face Off: Amusing Aliens — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Animal Kingdom: Treasure — TNT, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Magificient Mississippi River — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
The Bold Type: The Breast Issue — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.
What on Earth?: Criminal Pursuit — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
A Night With My Ex: War of Roses — Bravo, 10 p.m.
Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
Rustic Renovation: Retro to Rustic — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Last Chance High: Bad Boy School (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Somewhere Between — ABC, 10 p.m.
World War II: Confidential: Dividing the World — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Being Mary Jane: Feeling Friendless — BET, 10 p.m.
The Profit: Marijuana Millions — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Grill Masters: Battle 2 — Food Network, 10 p.m.
Good Bones: Beautifying a Boring Boxy Home — HGTV, 10 p.m.
World of Dance (season finale) — NBC, 10:01 p.m.
Manhunt: Unabomber: Fruit of the Poisonous Tree — Discovery/Investigation Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
Fear Factor: Sister Act — MTV, 10:02 p.m.
Unearthed: Lost World of the Colosseum — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Rustic Renovation: Rustic on the River — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.
Wrecked: Speed — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
The Therapist: Chief Keef — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia — Starz Encore, 10:59 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11:30 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight
The Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)