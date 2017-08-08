All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Prince, Trinidad and Tobago

San Juan Jabloteh vs. Santos De Guápiles — YouTube, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Independencia, Estelí, Nicaragua

Real Estelí vs. CD Águila — YouTube, 10 p.m.

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Alianza FC vs. CD Platense — YouTube, 10 p.m.

ESPN The Ocho (one day only)

2016 American Disc Golf Championship — ESPNU, midnight

Roller Derby: WFTDA Championships — ESPNU, 2 a.m.

Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball Championships — ESPNU, 4 a.m.

Firefighter World Challenge XXV — ESPNU, 5:30 a.m.

Kabaddi: World Cup Final — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Darts: William Hill World Darts Championship — ESPNU, 9 a.m. (delayed from 1/2/2017)

Arm Wrestling: Best of World League 2016 World Championship — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Cornhole: 2017 Championship of Bags — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

EVO 2017 World Championship: Street Fighter — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Moxie Games — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee: U.S. Open: Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust vs. Seattle Mixtape — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 1999 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2000 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2006 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods: 2007 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/WGN, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN2/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:40 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/STO, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Mets — Fox Sports Southwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — FS1, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame Show — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Super Cup, National Arena Filip II Macedonian, Skopje, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Super Cup Pregame — FS1, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, midnight

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Debut of a Tiger — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Baltimore Boys — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

1st and 2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ATP Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

1st and 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 5: Evening Session — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.

Risky Business — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: The Lasting Storm — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Ozark Paradise — DIY. Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Telling — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Kachin Dao — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Six Degrees of Murder: Carnage — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Mexican — Starz, 8 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Heavy Metal Meat — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues: Merchants of Fear (series premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Mysterious Wilds of India — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Con-text is Everything (season finale) — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Man Down — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Gladiators’ Scissor — History Channel, 9 p.m.

I Am Homicide: The Long Night — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Amusing Aliens — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Treasure — TNT, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Magificient Mississippi River — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Bold Type: The Breast Issue — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Criminal Pursuit — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

A Night With My Ex: War of Roses — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Retro to Rustic — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Last Chance High: Bad Boy School (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Somewhere Between — ABC, 10 p.m.

World War II: Confidential: Dividing the World — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Being Mary Jane: Feeling Friendless — BET, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Marijuana Millions — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Grill Masters: Battle 2 — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Beautifying a Boring Boxy Home — HGTV, 10 p.m.

World of Dance (season finale) — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Manhunt: Unabomber: Fruit of the Poisonous Tree — Discovery/Investigation Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Fear Factor: Sister Act — MTV, 10:02 p.m.

Unearthed: Lost World of the Colosseum — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Rustic on the River — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

Wrecked: Speed — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Chief Keef — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia — Starz Encore, 10:59 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11:30 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)