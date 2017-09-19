All Times Eastern
Baseball
Triple A Championship Game, PNC Field, Scranton, PA
Pacific Coast League vs. International League
Memphis Redbirds vs. Durham Bulls — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA
Super Lightweights
Naim Nelson vs. Mario Barrios — FS1, 10 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 5
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart — FS2, 12:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.
FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayern München — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.
Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Bundesliga Report: Müeller, Aranguíz and Keith: Roots — FS2, midnight
College Football
B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 9 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.
Cycling
UCI Road World Championships, Bergen, Norway
Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.
Women’s Individual Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Golf
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Payne Stewart Award — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
La Liga
Valencia vs. Malaga CF — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto — Fox Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Yankees — ESPN/Fox Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston — WGN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Anaheim — ESPN/STO/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: Touchdown in Israel: Part 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.
NFL Replay Game of the Week: New England at New Orleans — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Football Town: Valdosta, Georgia: Episode 2 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
Elite 11: Episode 2 — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Preseason
Chicago at Columbus — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado — Altitude, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)
Soccer
Women’s International Friendly, Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
United States vs. New Zealand — FS1, 8 p.m.
U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Campus Eats: Comfort Food — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
St. Petersburg Open, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
WTA Tour
Toray Pan Pacific Open, Ariake Colosseum and Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan
2nd Round — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.
Entertainment
America’s Got Talent: Live Show Finale (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.
The Vietnam War: The River Styx — PBS, 8 p.m.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues: The Rise of David Miscavige — A&E, 8 p.m.
Friday — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Son of Sam: Terror in the Night — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Bottle Island — DIY Network, 8 p.m.
Chopped Junior: Weird, Feared — Food Network, 8 p.m.
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — HBO, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Sword Breaker Redemption Night — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Scientology and Celebrity: The Betrayal of Paul Haggis — A&E, 9 p.m.
Below Deck: Jesus Saves — Bravo, 9 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Cliff House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen: The Death of a Genius — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Fear Factor: The Challenge vs. Shredders — MTV, 9 p.m.
The State: Part 3 — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Face Off: Game Face: Mutants Wear Makeup Too — Syfy, 9 p.m.
The Boondocks Saints — The Movie Channel, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: The Mightly Erie Canal — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Space’s Deepest Secrets: Cassini’s Grand Finale — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Next Friday — Cinemax, 9:35 p.m.
The Filthy Rich Guide: Living High; The First Trillionaire; Buying the Un-Buyable — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Connecticut, Here We Come — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Last Chance High: Lost and Found — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Somewhere Between: One Must Die (season finale) — ABC, 10 p.m.
Blood Ivory: One Weapon One Elephant — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Being Mary Jane: Feeling Tested (season finale) — BET, 10 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Comfort Zone — Food Network, 10 p.m.
American Horror Story: Cult: Neighbors From Hell — FX, 10 p.m.
Grave Mysteries: A Secret Life — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The State: Part 4 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
Conan: Conan Without Borders: Israel — TBS, 10 p.m.
The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace — NBC, 10:01 p.m.
The Murder of Laci Peterson: Reasonable Doubt? (series finale) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.
The Planets: Planet 9: The Lost World — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
42 — HBO Family, 10:05 p.m.
A Night With My Ex: The Exes (season finale) — Bravo, 10:30 p.m.
The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
House Hunters International: Arrivederci La-La Land — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Therapist: Damien Abraham — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Olivia Munn — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Chopped After Hours: After Hours Revisits Dumplings, Hamachi and Ugly Food — Food Network, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Montana Home: Rustic Dream Home in Montana (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark (season finale) — Pop, midnight
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)