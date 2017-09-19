All Times Eastern

Baseball

Triple A Championship Game, PNC Field, Scranton, PA

Pacific Coast League vs. International League

Memphis Redbirds vs. Durham Bulls — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Super Lightweights

Naim Nelson vs. Mario Barrios — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart — FS2, 12:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayern München — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Müeller, Aranguíz and Keith: Roots — FS2, midnight

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Cycling

UCI Road World Championships, Bergen, Norway

Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Payne Stewart Award — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Valencia vs. Malaga CF — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Fox Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — ESPN/Fox Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — WGN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — ESPN/STO/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Touchdown in Israel: Part 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: New England at New Orleans — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Football Town: Valdosta, Georgia: Episode 2 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Elite 11: Episode 2 — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Chicago at Columbus — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — Altitude, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

United States vs. New Zealand — FS1, 8 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Comfort Food — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

St. Petersburg Open, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Toray Pan Pacific Open, Ariake Colosseum and Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent: Live Show Finale (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Vietnam War: The River Styx — PBS, 8 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues: The Rise of David Miscavige — A&E, 8 p.m.

Friday — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Son of Sam: Terror in the Night — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Bottle Island — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Weird, Feared — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Sword Breaker Redemption Night — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Scientology and Celebrity: The Betrayal of Paul Haggis — A&E, 9 p.m.

Below Deck: Jesus Saves — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Cliff House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen: The Death of a Genius — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Fear Factor: The Challenge vs. Shredders — MTV, 9 p.m.

The State: Part 3 — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Game Face: Mutants Wear Makeup Too — Syfy, 9 p.m.

The Boondocks Saints — The Movie Channel, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: The Mightly Erie Canal — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Cassini’s Grand Finale — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Next Friday — Cinemax, 9:35 p.m.

The Filthy Rich Guide: Living High; The First Trillionaire; Buying the Un-Buyable — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Connecticut, Here We Come — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Last Chance High: Lost and Found — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Somewhere Between: One Must Die (season finale) — ABC, 10 p.m.

Blood Ivory: One Weapon One Elephant — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Being Mary Jane: Feeling Tested (season finale) — BET, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Comfort Zone — Food Network, 10 p.m.

American Horror Story: Cult: Neighbors From Hell — FX, 10 p.m.

Grave Mysteries: A Secret Life — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The State: Part 4 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Conan: Conan Without Borders: Israel — TBS, 10 p.m.

The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

The Murder of Laci Peterson: Reasonable Doubt? (series finale) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

The Planets: Planet 9: The Lost World — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

42 — HBO Family, 10:05 p.m.

A Night With My Ex: The Exes (season finale) — Bravo, 10:30 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Arrivederci La-La Land — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Damien Abraham — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Olivia Munn — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Chopped After Hours: After Hours Revisits Dumplings, Hamachi and Ugly Food — Food Network, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Montana Home: Rustic Dream Home in Montana (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark (season finale) — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)