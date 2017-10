All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

A Season With Navy Football — Showtime, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

Curling Night in America, Baxter Arena, Omaha, NE

United States vs. Communist China — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (delayed from August)

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 30: World-Class Instruction — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: European Fighters — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2016 — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Classics: Evans vs. Machida — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series 2017

Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 8 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.z

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Players Only

Chicago at Cleveland — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — NBA TV/Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Brooklyn at Orlando — YES/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston — MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Chris Paul’s Chapter 3 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Chris Paul’s Chapter 3 — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Chris Paul’s Chapter 3 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m

NFL Films Presents: Crazy Careers and Comedians — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Saving Starfish — FS1, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: Atlanta at New England — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 7 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Film Session: On A Mission: Atlanta Rising — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Arizona/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — RDS/Fox Sports Florida/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa — RDSI/Fox Sports West/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet Flames/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Vancouver/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — Fox Sports Southwest/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Olympic Films: Nancy & Tonya — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Best Of — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Day 3 Singles — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

Finding Your Roots: The Vanguard — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Windy Mountain — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Kids with Chops — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Wanted — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Ultimate Champions Edition — History Channel, 8 p.m.

The Innocents — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Cardiff — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Conversation Continues: The Greatest Good — A&E, 9 p.m.

North Woods Law: Uncuffed: The Lobsterman Ban — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Tales: 99 Problems — BET, 9 p.m.

Below Deck: Under Cover Boss — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Mud Men — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: KNights Templar — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen: A Trust Betrayed — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Fountain of Youth Found? — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Central Intelligence — Cinemax, 9:25 p.m.

The Mayor — ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Baja — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: TV Dinner BBQ Brawl — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Beachy Behavior — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Snoop Dog Presents The Joker’s Wild: The Game Is on…Doggy Style (series premiere) — TBS, 10 p.m.

Cyberwar: Activists vs. The Surveillance State — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Business of Religion — A&E, 10 p.m.

World War II: Witness to War: Pearl Harbor — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event: A Very Wopster Wedding — BET, 10 p.m.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Snooze You Lose — CMT, 10 p.m.

Adventure Capitalists: Ocean — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Tiny House on a Lake — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Alton’s Challenge, Part 3 — Food Network, 10 p.m.

American Horror Story: Cult: Winter of Our Discontent — FX, 10 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army — HBO2, 10 p.m.

Dead Silent: Run for Your Life — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Gangs of New York — Sho2, 10 p.m.

Strange Evidence: Attack of the Fire Devil — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Slap Shot — Starz Encore, 10:33 p.m.

Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Assigned to Suffolk — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Drop the Mic: Halle Berry vs. James Corden; Usher vs. Anthony Anderson (series premiere) — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

At Home With Amy Sedalia: TGIF; Cooking for One (series premiere) — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

Weediquette: Dank New World — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 111 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Margo Price — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, October 24, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: An Extra Chat — A&E, 11:03 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Sally Jessy Raphael, Chefs from Contra — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: October 24, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Risky Business — Cinemax, 11:45 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)