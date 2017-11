All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Coliseum, St. Petersburg, FL

Welterweights

Devon Alexander vs. Walter Castillo — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Maui, HI

Semifinals

Wichita State vs. Marquette — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Michigan or LSU — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Consolation Games

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Cal — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Chaminade vs. Michigan or LSU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Legends Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

3rd Place Game

Oklahoma State vs. Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Penn State vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cancun Challenge, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico

Riviera Division Semifinals

Louisiana Tech vs. George Mason — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Evansville vs. Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

3rd Place Game

UCLA vs. Wisconsin — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Creighton vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Niagara at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Air Force. Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Davidson at Nevada — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Utah Valley at BYU — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Howard at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Yale at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

UConn at UCLA — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

MACtion

Kent State at Akron — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Awards Nomination Special — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

A Season With Navy Football — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

Best Lessons Ever: Putting — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 33: Playing Under Pressure — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final: 1st Leg, Mapfre Stadium, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Final: 1st Leg, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1/TSN1/TSN3/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Players Only

Chicago at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/WGN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Gold Jacket Semifinalists — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: Washington at New Orleans — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 11 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark (series premiere) — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis — NBCSN/Sportsnet West, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Hawaii Open, Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Oahu, HI

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 5

Group H, GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus

APOEL vs. Real Madrid — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Feyenoord — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Beşiktaş vs. FC Porto — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

Finding Your Roots: Relatives We Never Knew We Had — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Cliff House — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Ask Me Anything Season 2 (season finale) — A&E, 8 p.m.

Eurotrip — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Dead Man’s Chest — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Friendly Pursuasion — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Beijing — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Who Killed Tupac?: Murder in Vegas; Crips vs Bloods (series premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Below Deck: You Don’t Mess With the Primary — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Mountain Man Cave — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Austin Couple Finds Waco Charm (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Obstruction — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Grave Secrets: The Last Time They Saw Her — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Shining — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Sanctuary City, Part 4 — TNT, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Village of the Damned — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Cartagena — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Cinemax, 9:35 p.m.

Tosh.0 (season finale) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Ozark Paradise — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Jonesing for Jacksonville Beach, FL — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Snoop Dog Presents The Joker’s Wild: Makin’ Bank With the MC Of Swank — TBS, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Dire Straights — TV Land, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

World War II: Witness to War: Hell in the Pacific — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event: Mane on the Moon — BET, 10 p.m.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Heavy Impact — CMT, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Biggest Wins and Most Heartbreaking Losses (season premiere) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Expresso Express — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Dead Silent: Secrets of the Santa Cruz Mountains (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Long Road Home: In the Valley of Death — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Chicago Med (season premiere) — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: The Military Connection — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Strange Evidence: Monster of the Deep — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show (season finale) — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Two for Trogir — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Drop the Mic: Nicole Scherzinger vs. Lil Rei Howery; Charlie Pugh vs. Backstreet Boys — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

At Home With Amy Sedaris: Nature — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

Cyberwar: Mexico’s War On Watchdogs — Vineland, 10:30 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)