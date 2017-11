All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Northwestern at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Rutgers — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Brown at URI — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Maine at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

Women’s

UConn at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Football Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

A Season With Navy Football — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Malaga CF vs. CD Numancia — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. CF Fuenlabrada — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 2:45 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Manchester United — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Previa de la Liga Premier — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 34: Picture Perfect — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Cleveland — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago — Fox Sports Arizona/WGN, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento — Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 12 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL 360 with Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Columbus — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — Fox Sports Sun/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet Oilers, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary — TSN4/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Entertainment

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — CBS, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

How to Be Single — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: North Pole — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Diggoing Deeper: Obstruction — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Blue Crush — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Stockholm — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

This Is Us (fall finale) — NBC, 9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Scene of the Crime: Settling the Score — A&E, 9 p.m.

Below Deck: The One Where Jen Loses Her Mind — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Windy Mountain — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Family Seeks Spacious Upgrade — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Close Call — History Channel. 9 p.m.

Grave Secrets: The Shadow of the Steeple — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Long Road Home: The Extra Mile: The War at Home — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Sanctuary City: Part 5 — TNT, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: The Minotaur’s Lair — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Jerusalem — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.

Drunk History Christmas Special — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Starting Over in Spokane — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Snoop Dog Presents The Joker’s Wild: The Funkiest Host on the West Coast — TBS, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Nightmare on Fillmore Street — TV Land, 10 p.m.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — CBS, 10 p.m

Who Killed Tupac?: East Coast vs. West Coast — A&E, 10 p.m.

World War II: Witness to War: Eastern Front — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event: Stormy Weather — BET, 10 p.m.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Never Before — CMT, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Tumbleweed Tiny Homes — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: White Mountain — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Weird Twist — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Village of the Damned: The Curse Begins at Christmas (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Long Road Home: The Choice — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Sleeping With Other People — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.

Hamilton’s Phamacopeia: The Psychedelic Toad (season premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: A New Code Uncovered — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Strange Evidence: Jungle Werewolf — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Setting Roots in Rome — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Drop the Mic: Vanessa Hudgens vs. Michael Bennett; James Corden vs. Nicole Richie — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

At Home With Amy Sedaris: Holidays — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Shape of Water: HBO First Look — HBO, 10:50 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Greta Gerwig — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Who Killed Tupac?: The Man, the Myth, the Legend — A&E, 11:03 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Rickey Smiley, Jacques Torres — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: November 28, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)