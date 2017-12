All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I: Midweek — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Bundesliga Legends-Lothar Matthau and Friends go Global — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ColumbiaHu at Boston College — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Rutgers — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Albany at Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Northern Florida at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2/ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

AFCA Good Works Team: SEC Edition — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

A Season With Navy Football — Showtime, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

French League Cup

AS Monaco vs. SM Caen — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Golf

The Open Highlights — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2017 Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Year End Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Summer of ‘76 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, DRFG Arena, Brno, Czech Republic

HC Kometa Brno vs. JYP — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Hallenstadion, Zürich, Switzerland

ZSC Lions vs. Bílí Tygři Liberec — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Road to the Octagon: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — ESPN2, midnight

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit — NBA TV Canada/Altitude 2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New York — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Washington Plus/YES, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Fox Sports North, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 14 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL 360 with Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Washington — Altitude/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus — Sportsnet Oilers/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey — Fox Sports West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — TSN5/RDS/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — TSN4/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago —Sportsnet/Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — Fox Sports Carolinas/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Top 10: All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Next Generation Stars — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)