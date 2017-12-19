All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Men’s
Marshall at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
Delaware State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
Savannah State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Northwestern State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Sun/Florida, 8 p.m.
Chicago State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports South, 8 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Illinois State — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.
Morehead State at Butler — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Utah at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.
Arkansas-Fort Smith at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.
South Dakota at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Longwood at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.
Mercer vs. Alabama at Huntsville, AL — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
Rice at New Mexico — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
Dayton at St. Mary’s — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Ohio, 10 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.
Cal-Davis at Nevada — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.
Princeton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Women’s
Oklahoma at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Boca Raton Bowl, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Akron vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN, 7 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Football: Bowl Preview — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Cricket
Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder vs. Sydney Sixers — NBCSN, 3:30 a.m.
Darts
William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom
Day 6 — BBCAmerica.com, 2 p.m.
La Liga
Levante UD vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 3:20 p.m.
La Liga World — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.
El Clasico The Movie — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
MLB
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Washington — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Players Only Monthly: Isiah & Magic — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: For the Love of the Game — FS1, 6 p.m.
NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NFL Replay Game of the Week: New England at Pittsburgh — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 15 — Showtime, 10 p.m.
NHL
Carolina at Toronto — Fox Sports Carolinas/Sportsnet Ontario, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Network, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa — Fox Sports North/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/West)/TVA Sports/NESN, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 1 p.m.
NHL Now: Carolina at Toronto Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL’s Best: December — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Skiing
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France
Women’s Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
Sports Talk
The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Box Girls of Nairobi — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Entertainment
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure — ABC, 8 p.m.
A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban — CBS, 8 p.m.
Finding Your Roots: Funny Business (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.
The Layover — Cinemax, 8 p.m.|
Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 8 p.m.
Christmas Nexts Door — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.
Gone in 60 Seconds — HBO, 8 p.m.
The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Remains of the Day — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One Extended — Lifetime, 8 p.m.
GoodFellas — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.
Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations: Stuffed — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
The Year: 2017 — ABC, 9 p.m.
River Monsters: Legendary Locations: The Deadly Deep — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Maine Lighthouse — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: Ranch House to Modern Mediterranean Retreat — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Curse of Oak Island: the Lot Thickens — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Grave Secrets: Proof of Life — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
The Long Road Home: The Extra Mile: Buried Memories — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Office Christmas Party — Sho2, 9 p.m.
Major Crimes: Conspiracy Theory: Part 3 — TNT, 9 p.m.
What on Earth?: Treasures of Valhalla — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Mumbai — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.
House Hunters: Everything’s Bigger in Texas — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Snoop Dog Presents The Joker’s Wild: The Game for Playas — TBS, 10 p.m.
Teachers: Third Wheel — TV Land, 10 p.m.
Who Killed Tupac?: Time for Justice — A&E, 10 p.m.
World War II: Witness to War: Final Victory — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event: Always and Burr Ever (season finale) — BET, 10 p.m.
Stripped: Ariana & Ryan — Bravo, 10 p.m.
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Co-Ed Showdown (season finale) — CMT, 10 p.m.
The Profit: Mr. Cory’s Cookies — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Building Off the Grid: Montana Earth Home — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Cocktail Party — Food Network, 10 p.m.
Gunpowder — HBO, 10 p.m.
Village of the Damned: The Final Fall, Part 1 — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Long Road Home: Always Dream of Me (season finale) — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
I Am Sam Kingston — Spike, 10 p.m.
Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Wizards of DMT — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Major Crimes: Conspiracy Theory: Part 4 — TNT, 10:01 p.m.
JFK Declassified: The New Files — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Strange Evidence: Vampire Down Under (season finale) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
House Hunters International: Undecided in Utrecht — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Drop the Mic: David Arquette vs. Brian Tyree Henry; Jesse Tyler Ferguson vs. Chrissy Metz — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
At Home With Amy Sedaris: Murdercide — truTV, 10:30 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (season finale) — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: You’re Fired in Memoriam — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, December 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
The Long Road Home: Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.
Risky Business — Cinemax, 11:10 p.m.
The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Dua Lipa, Dale Talde — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.
Tender Touches: Bamboo Floors — Cartoon Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tender Touches: Bamboo Floors: Operetta — Cartoon Network, 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)