All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Marshall at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Savannah State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Sun/Florida, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports South, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Illinois State — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Butler — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Fort Smith at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Longwood at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Mercer vs. Alabama at Huntsville, AL — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Rice at New Mexico — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Mary’s — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Ohio, 10 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Nevada — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

Princeton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Oklahoma at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Boca Raton Bowl, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Bowl Preview — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cricket

Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder vs. Sydney Sixers — NBCSN, 3:30 a.m.

Darts

William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 6 — BBCAmerica.com, 2 p.m.

La Liga

Levante UD vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 3:20 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

El Clasico The Movie — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Washington — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Players Only Monthly: Isiah & Magic — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: For the Love of the Game — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: New England at Pittsburgh — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 15 — Showtime, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Toronto — Fox Sports Carolinas/Sportsnet Ontario, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa — Fox Sports North/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/West)/TVA Sports/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 1 p.m.

NHL Now: Carolina at Toronto Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best: December — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France

Women’s Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Box Girls of Nairobi — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Entertainment

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure — ABC, 8 p.m.

A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban — CBS, 8 p.m.

Finding Your Roots: Funny Business (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Layover — Cinemax, 8 p.m.|

Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Christmas Nexts Door — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: Remains of the Day — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One Extended — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

GoodFellas — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations: Stuffed — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Year: 2017 — ABC, 9 p.m.

River Monsters: Legendary Locations: The Deadly Deep — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Maine Lighthouse — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Ranch House to Modern Mediterranean Retreat — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: the Lot Thickens — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Grave Secrets: Proof of Life — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Long Road Home: The Extra Mile: Buried Memories — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Office Christmas Party — Sho2, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Conspiracy Theory: Part 3 — TNT, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Treasures of Valhalla — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Mumbai — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Everything’s Bigger in Texas — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Snoop Dog Presents The Joker’s Wild: The Game for Playas — TBS, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Third Wheel — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Who Killed Tupac?: Time for Justice — A&E, 10 p.m.

World War II: Witness to War: Final Victory — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event: Always and Burr Ever (season finale) — BET, 10 p.m.

Stripped: Ariana & Ryan — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Co-Ed Showdown (season finale) — CMT, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Mr. Cory’s Cookies — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Montana Earth Home — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Cocktail Party — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Gunpowder — HBO, 10 p.m.

Village of the Damned: The Final Fall, Part 1 — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Long Road Home: Always Dream of Me (season finale) — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

I Am Sam Kingston — Spike, 10 p.m.

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Wizards of DMT — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Major Crimes: Conspiracy Theory: Part 4 — TNT, 10:01 p.m.

JFK Declassified: The New Files — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Strange Evidence: Vampire Down Under (season finale) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Undecided in Utrecht — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Drop the Mic: David Arquette vs. Brian Tyree Henry; Jesse Tyler Ferguson vs. Chrissy Metz — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

At Home With Amy Sedaris: Murdercide — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (season finale) — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: You’re Fired in Memoriam — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, December 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

The Long Road Home: Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Risky Business — Cinemax, 11:10 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Dua Lipa, Dale Talde — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

Tender Touches: Bamboo Floors — Cartoon Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tender Touches: Bamboo Floors: Operetta — Cartoon Network, 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)