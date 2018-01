All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Bayor at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Duquense at Virginia Commonwealth — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2018 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Hoop Scoop — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Central Florida at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Atlético Madrid vs. Leica Esportiu — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Valencia vs. Las Palmas — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinal, Leg 1, Tipsport Arena, Libersec, Czech Republic

Växjö Lakers at Bílí Tygři Liberec — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal, Leg 1, Synergia-areena, Jyväskylä, Finland

HC Oceláři Třinec at JYP — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Toronto — Fox Spors Sun/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma — NBA TV/NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 18 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Football Fanatics: Green Bay — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Washington — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo — TSN3/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports North, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Flachau, Austria

Ladies’ Slalom — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ASB Classic, ASB Tennis Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.