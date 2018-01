All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Clemson at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

UConn at Memphis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA Men of March: Mick Cronin — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinal, Leg 2, Werk Arena, Třinec, Czech Republic

JYP at HC Oceláři Třinec — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Leg 2, Vida Arena, Växjö, Sweden

Bílí Tygři Liberec at Växjö Lakers — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Marseille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

In the Clinch with Stipe Miocic — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2018 Hall of Fame Debate — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Orlando — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston — NBA TV/Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver — Fox Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Memories — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Playoff Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG Plus 2/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Rangers — NBCSN/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: San Jose at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNEww, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Intervention: Inside the Heroin Triangle: Chapter 3 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Coastal Maine — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Invisible — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: The French Connection — History Channel, 8 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: Beauty Is Los Angeles — VH1, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9 p.m.

LA to Vegas — Fox, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: The Hamptons — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

American Experience: The Secret of Tuxedo Park — PBS, 9 p.m.

Black Lighting (series premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: The Heroin Triangle: Chapter 4 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Vail Log Cabin — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: A Classic, Traditional Beauty — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: The Signs of a Cross — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: The Newlyweds —- Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Expanding Horizons — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Temple of Blood — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: London: A Second Bite — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Secret Eats With Adam Richman: Incognito in Escondido — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Restored by the Fords: Mid-Century Mess Gets Modern Makeover — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Labor Pains (season finale) — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World — ABC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Rape on the Night Shift — PBS, 10 p.m.

Undercover High: Race to the Finish — A&E, 10 p.m

Hitler’s Empire: The Post-War Plan: Hitler’s British Head Quarters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Stripped — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Profit: JD Custom Designs — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Edge of Maine — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Gold Medal Games: Fast! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Sex, Lies and Audiotape — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: The Cactus Apprentice — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Tesla’s Death Ray: A Murder Declassified: A Suspect in Serbia — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

How the Universe Works: Twin Suns: The Alien Mysteries — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Hunting Hitler: Nuclear Nazi Weapons — History Channel, 10:10 p.m.

Secret Eats With Adam Richman: Tweet Secrets — Cooking Channel, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Rockin’ Out Texas Style — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ricky Martin — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, January 16, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

True Conviction: The Final Call (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Action’s Prerogative With Bobby Brown — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: January 16, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.