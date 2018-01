All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Providence at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Creighton at St. John’s — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

First Dance — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Women’s

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 1 (North) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Practice: Day 1 (South) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Senior Bowl Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Taipei Multipurpose Arena, Taipei, Taiwan

Short Dance — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Short Program — Olympic Channel, midnight (same day coverage)

Ladies’ Short Program — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship, Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile

Final Round — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Final Round Highlights — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, The Abaco Club, Great Abaco, Bahamas

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: PGA Show Demo Day — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Salavat Yulaev Ufa vs. Jokerit Helsinki — Eleven Sports, 9 a.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Orlando — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City — TSN/YES/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — TNT/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Golden State — TSN2/MSG Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Maine Red Claws at Long Island Nets — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: AFC Championship — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Playoff Week 3 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Replay Game of the Week: NFC Championship — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/MSG Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal — Altitude/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBCSN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Anaheim — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose — TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage) — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Marin Cilic — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.