All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Texas-Arlington at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

URI at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Baylor — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, Heredia, Costa Rica

CS Herediano vs. Tigres UANL — Univision Deportes, 7:55 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC — Univision Deportes, 1 a.m. (delayed)

Golf

Golf Central Special: Ryder Cup News Conference — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Get Fit — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Who? — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

On the Shoulders of Giants — NBA TV, 9:25 p.m.

NBA Special: Sports & Society — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New Jersey — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Winnipeg/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton — NESN/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — Altitude/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Edmonton and Colorado at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colroado at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC —ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now —SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st and 2nd Rounds — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Rio Open & Delray Beach Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Barcelona — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Bayern München vs. Beşiktaş JK — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2. 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, 11 p.m.